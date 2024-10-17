Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Arsenal star 6th, Tottenham striker 7th…

Savinho, Nikola Milenkovic and Riccardo Calafiori have all made strong starts to the season

Premier League clubs spent over £1.9billion on new players in the 2024 summer transfer window – but who has been the best signing so far?

While some summer signings need a bit of time to settle into their new surroundings, others have wasted no time making an impact at their new clubs.

Over the course of the 2024/25 season, we will be keeping track of which new signings have been in the best form and had the best impact. Here is the first ranking of the series, based on who has hit the ground running.

10. Joachim Andersen

One of two Fulham signings on this list, Andersen left Crystal Palace and completed a £30million move to Craven Cottage in the summer.

The centre-back was signed as a direct replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo, who joined Chelsea on a free transfer following the expiration of his Fulham contract.

He has transformed Fulham’s build-up play with his brilliant passing range and has won their Man of the Match award in two of his first five games.

9. Iliman Ndiaye

While Everton have endured a difficult start to the 2024/25 season, Ndiaye has been a bright spark for the Toffees and is already a fan favourite at Goodison Park.

He marked his full debut with a brilliant goal against Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and helped Everton pick up their first point of the season by scoring in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

Alongside his attacking qualities, the Senegal international is also a hard-working team player and has made three goal-line clearances in the Premier League.

8. Emile Smith Rowe

Fulham paid Arsenal an initial £27million and another £7million in potential add-ons to sign Smith Rowe, making him the most expensive signing in the club’s history.

The 24-year-old midfielder is starting to rediscover his best form at Craven Cottage, registering two goals and one assist in six Premier League appearances.

“He’s enjoying his football, enjoying his team-mates, enjoying the way we’ve been playing,” Marco Silva said. “He fits really well in the way we want to play, fits really well in some aspects where he’s been decisive for us. He’s going to improve.

“We have to be really pleased with the impact he’s already had in our squad. But I think he is going to improve more and more and more.”

7. Dominic Solanke

Tottenham broke their club record to sign Solanke from Bournemouth, paying an initial £55million and another £10million in potential add-ons.

The striker picked up an injury on his debut but has since demonstrated why Spurs spent that money, scoring three goals in his last five appearances in all competitions.

He is more than just a goalscorer and has also caught the eye with his off-the-ball work and his link-up play, registering two assists for his teammates.

6. Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori helped Bologna finish fifth in Serie A last season and also impressed at Euro 2024 before joining Arsenal in a £42million deal.

The 22-year-old Italy international marked his full Premier League debut with a stunning goal against Manchester City at the Etihad and has now established himself as their first-choice left-back.

“He’s really good,” Mikel Arteta said. “He’s adapted really well to the group, his understanding is exceptional and you see he’s a player with an enormous courage and personality to play, so he’s going to give us a lot.”

WELCOME TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE, RICCARDO CALAFIORI! 🤯🚀 pic.twitter.com/D8WUzJgJdS — afcstuff (@afcstuff) September 22, 2024

5. Liam Delap

Eyebrows were raised when Ipswich Town agreed to pay Manchester City an initial £15million and another £5million in potential add-ons for Delap, who scored just eight Championship goals in his loan spell at Hull City last season.

But he silenced any doubters by getting a brace in the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa and also scoring in games against Fulham and West Ham United.

Only Erling Haaland, Bryan Mbuemo, Cole Palmer and Luis Diaz have netted more Premier League goals this season than the 21-year-old striker.

4. Savinho

Manchester City bought just one first-team player in the summer, snapping him Savinho from sister club Troyes in a deal worth an initial £21.3million and £12.6million in add-ons.

While a lot of players struggle during their first season under Pep Guardiola, the 20-year-old winger has made an immediate impact at the Etihad.

He has registered three assists in his first six Premier League appearances and has tormented opposing full-backs with his pace and dribbling ability, prompting comparisons with former City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Savinho’s season so far 🇧🇷✨ pic.twitter.com/e6g5zttvy3 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 8, 2024

3. Facundo Buonanotte

Leicester City fought off competition from Celtic, Feyenoord and Southampton to sign Buonanotte from Brighton & Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old midfielder has two goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances and his strike against Bournemouth gave the Foxes their first three points of the season.

“He’s a really talented young guy, really good attitude to the game,” Steve Cooper said. “I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of players of his age of a similar talent.

“He’s aggressive, a risk-taker with the ball and for a creative player he really puts in a defensive effort as well. We’re enjoying working with him. He’s a player that can make the difference.”

2. Amadou Onana

Villa filled the void left by Douglas Luiz’s departure in the summer by signing Onana from Everton in a £50million deal.

He scored with a header just four minutes into his debut at West Ham on the opening day of the 2024/25 season and has since scored in wins over Leicester City and BSC Young Boys.

The Belgium international won Villa’s Player of the Month award in August and has continued to impress alongside compatriot Youri Tielemans in the middle of the park.

Amadou Onana = Certified baller 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Z7TyQUdVEc — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 17, 2024

1. Nikola Milenkovic

Milenkovic joined Nottingham Forest in a £12million deal, which is now looking like one of the most shrewd pieces of business from the summer transfer window.

The Serbia international has formed a brilliant centre-back partnership with Murillo and Forest currently have the joint second-best defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded six goals.

He kept a clean sheet in their win over Liverpool at Anfield, registered an assist in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge and also won Forest’s Player of the Month award in September.

“He is just a warrior, he is a leader,” Forest midfielder Ryan Yates told The Athletic. “He is the captain of his country — and he is just exactly what you would expect.”

