Premier League Signings of the Season Power Ranking: Man Utd star jumps to third, no catching surprise leader…

Dominic Solanke, Liam Delap and Noussair Mazraoui have all made strong starts to the season

We’ve nearly reached the halfway point of the 2024/25 Premier League season and a lot of summer signings have been in brilliant form.

Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were among the top spenders last summer and around £1.9billion was spent in total.

Over the course of the 2024/25 season, we will be keeping track of which new signings have been in the best form and had the best impact. Here is the second ranking of the series after the initial one in October – the arrows next to each name indicate how their ranking has changed since last time, with six new entrants.

10. Jadon Sancho (⬆️ NEW)

After being deemed surplus to requirements by Manchester United, Sancho joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day on an initial season-long loan deal.

The 24-year-old winger hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge and registered an assist in each of his first three appearances for the club.

He’s since got another two assists in the Europa Conference League and also scored in their Premier League wins over Southampton and Tottenham.

Chelsea will make the move permanent next summer for a fee of around £25million and that figure is starting to look like a bargain.

9. Jorgen Strand Larsen (⬆️ NEW)

Larsen joined Wolves from Celta Vigo in the summer on an initial season-long loan deal and became the second Norwegian striker in the Premier League after Erling Haaland.

While Wolves have had a difficult start to the 2024/25 season, the 24-year-old has been one of the few bright sparks at Molineux.

He has registered eight direct goal contributions in 17 Premier League appearances, including goals against Chelsea and Manchester City.

The striker – who Wolves will sign permanently next summer for £23million – has also won plaudits for his impressive work rate.

8. Sander Berge (⬆️ NEW)

After selling Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich in the summer, Fulham identified Berge as the ideal replacement for the Portugal international.

Despite reported competition from Manchester United, they secured his signature by agreeing to pay Burnley an initial £20million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

He initially made a slow start to his Fulham career but has gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and won the Man of the Match award after their 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been averaging 1.3 interceptions and 2.4 successful tackles per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season.

7. Dominic Solanke (-)

Solanke joined Tottenham from Bournemouth in a deal worth an initial £55million and has since registered six goals and three assists in 14 Premier League appearances.

The striker also has four direct goal contributions in the Europa League and netted a brace in their Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

“Yeah, the goals are great and of course as a striker I am sure he loves the fact he can score a couple of goals, but even if he didn’t, I can’t speak highly enough of what he is contributing to our team at the moment,” Ange Postecoglou said.

“And long may it continue because with him playing that way, it just makes us a better team.”

6. Dean Huijsen (⬆️ NEW)

Bournemouth fought off competition from Stuttgart to sign Huijsen from Juventus for an initial £12.8million and another £2.5million in potential add-ons.

The centre-back featured sparingly in the opening weeks of the 2024/25 season as manager Anoni Iraola gradually eased him into the team.

But he has secured his place in the starting line-up in recent weeks and is now regarded as one of the best young players in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old kept a clean sheet in the wins over Tottenham and Manchester United and also scored for the Cherries in both of those games.

5. Amadou Onana (⬇️ 3)

Onana joined Aston Villa from Everton in a £50million deal in the summer and was tasked with filling the void left by Douglas Luiz’s departure.

He made an immediate impact and won Villa’s Player of the Month award in August after scoring against West Ham United and Leicester City.

The Belgium international also helped Villa secure their first win in the Champions League by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Young Boys.

His early progress was hit by foot and hamstring injuries, but he returned to the starting line-up for their 2-1 win against Manchester City.

4. Elliot Anderson (⬆️ NEW)

One of two Nottingham Forest players on this list, Anderson joined the club from Newcastle United in the summer in a deal worth a reported £35million.

The midfielder won their Player of the Month award in August and has now registered five assists in 16 Premier League appearances, helping Forest sit fourth in the table.

“With Elliot, first of all, he is an amazing talent for such a young player,” Nuno Espirito Santo said. “He is competitive and wants to improve.

“He knows he is good but wants to be better. That is the first step. We are delighted to have him. I think it was a very good deal.”

3. Noussair Mazraoui (⬆️ NEW)

Manchester United’s recruitment strategy was criticised during Erik ten Hag’s time at the club but Mazraoui has been an excellent signing.

He joined United from Bayern Munich in a £12.8million deal and has demonstrated his consistency and versatility, playing at right-back, left-back, centre-back and wing-back.

The 27-year-old won United’s Player of the Month award in November and is currently second in the Premier League for tackles, with 55 tackles made.

“He’s a top player,” Ruben Amorim said. “He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.

“When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”

2. Liam Delap (⬆️ 3)

Delap left Manchester City in search of regular first-team football and joined Ipswich Town in a deal worth an initial £15million and another £5million in add-ons.

The 21-year-old striker has started to justify that price tag by registering six goals and one assist in 16 Premier League appearances.

Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich’s Florian Wirtz and Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran are the only Under-21 players with more top five league goals than Delap in the 2024/25 season.

His impressive form has attracted interest from a number of clubs, including Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United.

How many goals will Liam Delap score for @IpswichTown‘s this season? ✨ The 21-year-old netted twice in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa! pic.twitter.com/ttYR1CjhPB — Premier League (@premierleague) October 2, 2024

1. Nikola Milenkovic (-)

After conceding 67 Premier League goals last season, Nottingham Forest bolstered their defensive options by signing Milenkovic from Fiorentina in a £12million deal.

The 6ft 5in centre-back has had a transformative impact on the Forest defence and they have conceded just 19 goals in 17 Premier League games in 2024/25.

“He is contagious to be around,” Nuno Espirito Santo said. “This is what makes him so valuable for us, his character. He brought us stability, leadership, aggressiveness.”

The Serbia international has also been a threat in the opposition box, scoring in wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa and registering an assist in their 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

