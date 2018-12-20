Premier League target agrees new long-term contract at Celtic

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor has agreed a new deal to keep him with the Scottish champions until the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old, who was recently linked with a move to Premier League side Bournemouth, has made over 200 appearances for the club after graduating through the Celtic academy.

A winner of four Scottish Premiership titles, three League Cups and two Scottish Cups, McGregor made his debut in 2014.

A statement from the club read: “Celtic are delighted to announce that Callum McGregor has agreed a new deal which will see him remain with the club until at least the summer of 2023.”

McGregor made his 200th Celtic appearance against Hibernian last weekend and then helped the Hoops return to the top of the Ladbrokes Premiership table with a 3-0 win over Motherwell on Wednesday.

McGregor has scored 34 goals for Celtic, including on his debut in July 2014 when he netted the only goal in a 1-0 victory against KR Reykjavik in a Champions League qualifier.