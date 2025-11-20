With the Premier League returning this weekend and edging towards a third of the campaign being done, TEAMtalk writers debate over how the top four will ultimately finish – and opinions are varied across the board.

Arsenal currently lead Manchester City by four points ahead into round 12 of fixtures and are looking to secure their first title in more than 20 years.

Reigning champions Liverpool have already tallied five defeats this season, but can they turn their season around? And what about the challenges of Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United – not to mention the likes of high-flying Sunderland and Aston Villa, who are there and thereabouts?

With all that being said, TEAMtalk writers have given their predictions, but do you agree?

Steve Pearson

I’ve erroneously picked Arsenal to win the last three Premier League titles. And after finally veering away from the Gunners ahead of the current campaign in favour of Liverpool defending their crown, it’s now crystal clear Arsenal WILL end their 20-plus year wait for domestic glory.

After several summers of gigantic spending and very few sales of stars of note, Arsenal now possess the deepest squad in the league.

Man City are a Haaland niggle away from going a month without a win, and let’s not forget, the Norwegian does pick up at least one moderate injury every year.

Liverpool will get better as the season rolls on and their swathe of new signings settle. Unfortunately for Slot, five defeats is already too many and this current Arsenal team with their ludicrous defence and unstoppable set-piece routines won’t throw it away like before.

I’m torn on fourth, as I really don’t rate Chelsea in the goalkeeper, centre-back or striker positions. But if not the Blues, who?

Tottenham will be in contention for fourth until the very end, as will Man Utd whose sparse fixture list means Amorim will be able to pick his strongest eleven almost every week. But in the end, it’ll be Moises Caicedo and Cole Palmer inspiring Chelsea to another crack at the UCL next season.

Final verdict: 1) Arsenal, 2) Man City, 3) Liverpool, 4) Chelsea.

James Marshment

The title is Arsenal’s to lose this season and I genuinely think their excellent summer recruitment has elevated their squad to the strongest in the league.

A failure to get over the line this time around should see major questions asked of Mikel Arteta – but I do think this is finally their time.

Man City, for me, look the next strongest side in the league and, in having the best goalkeeper in the world and the best striker in the world, they will certainly run the Gunners close.

Beyond that, the race for the top four certainly makes for fascinating viewing and it’s Liverpool – who I think have a side better suited to succeeding in Europe and going deep in the Champions League – who I fear could miss out.

That will leave Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and (whisper it quietly) Manchester United fighting it out for the remaining top four spots, and I’m going to back the Blues and United to make it, with Spurs missing out owing to a slightly dubious home record.

Final verdict: 1) Arsenal, 2) Man City, 3) Chelsea, 4) Man Utd.

Fraser Fletcher

I think the top four will be a real tight race this year.

I do, however, think it is the year Mikel Arteta finally gets Arsenal across the line and they will finish top.

Manchester City will come close, but no cigar in second. Reigning champions Liverpool will shape up and land third under Arne Slot.

And, I believe, Thomas Frank will pip Enzo Maresca and Chelsea to fourth with Tottenham.

Final verdict: 1) Arsenal, 2) Man City, 3) Liverpool, 4) Tottenham.

James Holland

1st – Man City

They have caught Arsenal before and I expect them to do it again, with the unstoppable Haaland firing them to the title. City might not be as dominant as before, but Guardiola has been re-energised by a new system, placing more trust in the individual quality of players such as Haaland, Cherki and Doku.

2nd – Arsenal

Arteta’s side may have the advantage as things stand but I expect them to be caught by Guardiola’s City machine. The Arsenal squad may have a better mentality than in previous seasons but I expect familiar issues will haunt them at the crunch stage of the season. The Gunners could drop points in numerous games if key player Gabriel is out until January.

3rd – Chelsea

Maresca’s project is heading in the right direction after winning the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup last term. They will be boosted by Liam Delap’s return – even after his red card against Wolves – and will also welcome Cole Palmer back soon. It is crucial that Maresca keeps Moises Caicedo fit, though.

4th – Tottenham

I expect them to keep Liverpool at bay, with the reigning champions to ultimately finish fifth after a tough few months. Spurs’ away form has been great and I expect them to translate that at home in the coming weeks, guaranteeing them Champions League qualification.

Nathan Egerton

Having finished as runners-up for the past three seasons, Arsenal now look ready to take the next step and win the Premier League this season.

Manchester City – who are spearheaded by the incredible Erling Haaland – will put a lot of pressure on the Gunners in the second half of the season, but I expect them to just fall short.

Liverpool have endured a poor start to the season following their title success in 2024/25 and are currently outside of the top four. But their squad is littered with quality across the pitch and I believe they’ll secure a top-three finish once the likes of Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak rediscover their best form.

The final place in the top four is a lot more difficult to predict, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all strong contenders. I’ve ultimately gone with United, who now look a lot stronger with Senne Lammens in goal and Bryan Mbeumo in one of their No.10 spots.

While Ruben Amorim was devastated to lose the Europa League final last season, their one-game-a-week schedule now allows him to pick his strongest XI for every Premier League game.

That advantage over the likes of Chelsea and Tottenham may just prove to be the difference in the top four race, although a midfield signing in January would really help to seal it.

Final verdict: 1) Arsenal, 2) Man City, 3) Liverpool, 4) Man Utd.

Rob McCarthy

This opinion is purely based on history and not the Tottenham fan within me (believe that or not), but I genuinely think Arsenal will find a way to blow it again and be pipped by Manchester City in another dramatic title race.

I would not even be surprised if it came down to the final weekend of the season, with the Gunners heading to Crystal Palace, while City are at home to Aston Villa.

In terms of what will be a hostly-contested third spot, reigning champs Liverpool will be stronger in the second half of the campaign if they can secure Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace in January and potentially Antoine Semenyo too.

Fourth place will be a probable battle between Chelsea, Tottenham and Man Utd and, while I’d love to go with my heart and say Spurs, the home form of Thomas Frank’s men will cost them, and I think it will be The Blues who nick that spot.

Final verdict: 1) Man City, 2) Arsenal, 3) Liverpool, 4) Chelsea.