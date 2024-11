All the completed deals in the Premier League this summer

A look at all this summer’s Premier League transfers…

Arsenal

Ins: Sead Kolasinac (Schalke, free), Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, £52m)

Outs: Yaya Sanogo (released), Chris Willock (Benfica, undisclosed), Dan Crowley (Willem II, undisclosed), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus, £10.2m), Emiliano Martinez (Getafe, loan), Stephy Mavididi (Preston, loan), Gabriel (Valencia, £10m), Cohen Bramall (Birmingham, loan), Carl Jenkinson (Birmingham, loan), Ismael Bennacer (Empoli, undisclosed), Kieran Gibbs (WBA, £7m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Liverpool, £35m rising to £40m), Lucas Perez (Deportivo La Coruna, loan), Joel Campbell (Real Betis, loan)

Bournemouth

Ins: Asmir Begovic (Chelsea, £10m), Jermain Defoe (Bournemouth, free), Nathan Ake (Chelsea, £20m), Connor Mahoney (free, Blackburn)

Outs: Max Gradel (Toulouse, loan), Adam Federici (Nottingham Forest, loan), Marc Wilson (Sunderland, undisclosed)

Brighton & Hove Albion

Ins: Pascal Gross (FC Ingolstadt, undisclosed), Josh Kerr (Celtic, undisclosed), Matthew Ryan (Valencia, £6m), Markus Suttner (FC Ingolstadt, undisclosed), Mathias Normann (FK Bodo/Glimt, undisclosed), Izzy Brown (Chelsea, loan), Davy Propper (PSV, undisclosed), Soufyan Ahannach (Almere City, undisclosed), Jose Izquierdo (Club Brugge, £13.5m), Ezequiel Schelotto (Sporting Lisbon, undisclosed), Tim Krul (Newcastle, loan)

Outs: Vegard Forren (released), Chris O’Grady (released), Tom Dallison (Accrington, loan), Tyler Forbes (Accrington, loan), Kazenga LuaLua (QPR, loan), Soufyan Ahannach (Almere City, undisclosed), Richie Towell (Rotherham, loan)

Burnley

Ins: Charlie Taylor (Leeds, fee to be determined), Jonathan Walters (Stoke, undisclosed), Jack Cork (Swansea, £10m), Phil Bardsley (Stoke City, undisclosed), Adam Legzdins (Birmingham, undisclosed), Chris Wood (Leeds, £15m rising to £18m), Nahki Wells (Huddersfield, £5m)

Outs: Joey Barton (released), Michael Kightly (released), George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday, free), Michael Keane (Everton, £30m), Alex Whitmore (Bury, loan), Andre Gray (Watford fee rising to £18.5m),

Chelsea

Ins: Ethan Ampadu (Exeter, fee to be agreed), Willy Caballero (Man City, free transfer), Antonio Rudiger (Roma, £34m), Alvaro Morata (Real Madrid, £60m), Davide Zappacosta (Torino, £22m), Danny Drinkwater (Leicester, £35m)

Outs: Asmir Begovic (Bournemouth, £10m), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, £6m), Juan Cuadrado (Juventus, £17m), Dominic Solanke (Liverpool, transfer tribunal required), John Terry (Aston Villa, free), Bertrand Traore (Lyon, £8.8m), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth, £20m), Tammy Abraham (Swansea, loan), Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield, loan), Ola Aina (Hull, loan), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace, loan), Mukhtar Ali (Vitesse Arnhem, undisclosed), Izzy Brown (Brighton, loan), Tomas Kalas (Fulham, loan), Michael Hector (Hull City, loan), Jamal Blackman (Sheffield United, loan), Nemanja Matic (Manchester United, £38.5m), Mario Pasalic (Spartak Moscow, loan), Lewis Baker (Middlesbrough, loan), Jeremie Boga (Birmingham, loan), Kyle Jameson (West Brom, undisclosed), Fikayo Tomori (Hull, loan)

Crystal Palace

Ins: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea, loan), Jairo Riedewald (Ajax, £7.9m), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Man Utd, loan), Mamadou Sakho (C Palace, £26m)

Outs: Kwesi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, free), Mathieu Flamini (released), Ezekiel Fryers (released), Joe Ledley (released), Steve Mandanda (Marseille, free), Fraizer Campbell (Hull, free), Jonny Williams (Sunderland, loan), Keshi Anderson (Swindon, loan), Ryan Inniss (Colchester, loan)

Everton

Ins: Jordan Pickford (Sunderland, £30m), Davy Klaassen (Ajax, £23.6m), Nathangelo Markelo (FC Volendam, undisclosed), Henry Onyekuru (KAS Eupen, £6.8m), Sandro Ramirez (Malaga, £5.3m), Michael Keane (Burnley, £30m), Boris Mathis (Metz, free), Anton Donkor (Wolfsburg, loan), Josh Bowler (QPR, £500,000), Wayne Rooney (Man Utd, undisclosed), Cuco Martina (Southampton, free), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea, £45m), Nikola Vlasic (Hajduk Split, £8m)

Outs: Tom Cleverley (Watford, £8m), Arouna Kone (released), Conor McAleny (released), Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona, £10.5m), Brendan Galloway (Sunderland, loan) Tyias Browning (Sunderland, loan), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United, £75m), Courtney Duffus (Coventry, free), Matthew Pennington (Leeds, loan), Joe Williams (Barnsley, loan), Kieran Dowell (Forest, loan), Antonee Robinson (Bolton, loan), Gareth Barry (West Brom, undisclosed), Callum Connolly (Ipswich, loan)

Huddersfield Town

Ins: Elias Kachunga (FC Ingolstadt, £1.1m), Laurent Depoitre (Porto, £3.5m), Aaron Mooy (Manchester City, £10m), Tom Ince (Derby, £8.5m), Kasey Palmer (Chelsea, loan), Danny Williams (Reading, free), Jonas Lossl (Mainz, loan), Steve Mounie (Montpellier, £11.5m), Scott Malone (Fulham, fee rising to £5m), Mathias Jorgensen (Copenhagen, £3.5m), Abdelhamid Sabiri (FC Nurnberg, undisclosed), Florent Hadergjonaj (Ingolstadt, loan), Robert Green (Leeds, free)

Outs: Flo Bojaj (released), Kyle Dempsey (Fleetwood Town, undisclosed), Joe Murphy (Bury, free), Jordy Hiwula (Fleetwood, loan), Harry Bunn (Bury, undisclosed), Luke Coddington (Northampton, free), Nahki Wells (Burnley, undisclosed)

Leicester City

Ins: Harry Maguire (Hull City, £18m), Vicente Iborra (Sevilla, undisclosed), Eldin Jakupovic (Hull, £2.25m), Kelechi Iheanacho (Man City, £25m), George Thomas (Coventry, £450,000 plus add-ons), Aleksander Dragovic (Bayer Leverkusen, loan)

Outs: Marcin Wasilewski (released), Ron-Robert Zieler (Stuttgart, undisclosed), Callum Elder (Wigan, loan), Tom Lawrence (Derby, undisclosed), Harvey Barnes (Barnsley, loan), Nampalys Mendy (Nice, loan), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea £35m)

Liverpool

Ins: Dominic Solanke (Chelsea, transfer tribunal required), Mohamed Salah (Roma, £36.8m), Andrew Robertson (Hull, £8m), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal, £35m rising to £40m)

Outs: Alex Manninger (released), Andre Wisdom (Derby, £4.5m), Lucas (Lazio, £5m), Kevin Stewart (Hull, £4m), Taiwo Awoniyi (Royal Excel Mouscron, loan), Shamal George (Carlisle, loan), Sheyi Ojo (Fulham, loan), Divock Origi (Wolfsburg, loan), Ryan Kent (SC Freiburg, loan), Mamadou Sakho (C Palace, £26m)

Manchester City

Ins: Bernardo Silva (Monaco, £43m), Ederson (Benfica, £35m), Kyle Walker (Tottenham, £45m, rising to £50m), Douglas Luiz (£10.7m, Vasco de Gama), Danilo (Real Madrid, £26.5m), Benjamin Mendy (Monaco, £52m), Olarenwaju Kayode (Austria Vienna, undisclosed)

Outs: Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham, free), Bacary Sagna (released), Willy Caballero (Chelsea, free transfer), Gael Clichy (released), Angus Gunn (Norwich City, loan), Jesus Navas (Sevilla, free), Enes Unal (Villarreal, undisclosed), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield, £10m), Bersant Celina (Ipswich, loan), Olivier Ntcham (Celtic, £4.5m), Douglas Luiz (Girona, loan), Joe Hart (West Ham, loan), Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma, £5.8m), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester, £25m), Ellis Plummer (Motherwell, free), Olarenwaju Kayode (Girona, loan), Brandon Barker (Hibernian, loan), Samir Nasri (Antalyaspor, undisclosed), Patrick Roberts (Celtic, loan), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund, £8m), Wilfried Bony (Swansea, £12m)

Manchester United

Ins: Victor Lindelof (Benfica, £30.75m), Romelu Lukaku (Everton, £75m), Nemanja Matic (Chelsea, £38.5m)

Outs: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (released), Josh Harrop (Preston, transfer tribunal required), Wayne Rooney (Everton, undisclosed), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad, £8m, rising to £9.8m), Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa, loan), Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Leeds, loan), Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Crystal Palace, loan), Andreas Pereira (Valencia, loan)

Newcastle United

Ins: Christian Atsu (Chelsea, £6m), Florian Lejeune (Eibar, £8.7m), Javier Manquillo (Atletico Madrid, undisclosed), Mikel Merino (Dortmund, loan), Joselu (Stoke, £5m), Siem De Jong (Ajax, undisclosed)

Outs: Matz Sels (Anderlecht, loan), Vurnon Anita (Leeds, free), Yoan Gouffran (Goztepe Spor Kulubu, free), Adam Armstrong (Bolton, loan), Ivan Toney (Wigan, loan), Grant Hanley (Norwich, undisclosed), Tim Krul (Brighton, loan)

Southampton

Ins: Jan Bednarek (Lech Poznan, undisclosed), Mario Lemina (Juventus, £15.6m)

Outs: Martin Caceres (released), Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley, free), Cuco Martina (Everton, free), Jay Rodriguez (West Brom, £12m), Paulo Gazzaniga (Tottenham, undisclosed), Jordy Clasie (Club Brugge, loan)

Stoke City

Ins: Darren Fletcher (WBA, free), Josh Tymon (Hull City, trib.), Eric Maxim Choupo Moting (Schalke, free), Jese Rodriguez (Paris Saint-Germain, loan), Bruno Martins Indi (Porto, £7m), Kevin Wimmer (Tottenham, £18m)

Outs: Shay Given (released), Daniel Bachmann (Watford, undisclosed), Jonathan Walters (Burnley, undisclosed), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa, £1.25m), Marko Arnautovic (West Ham, £20.5m), Phil Bardsley (Burnley, undisclosed), Ryan Sweeney (Bristol Rovers, loan), Dominic Telford (Bristol Rovers, loan), Joselu (Newcastle, £5m), Philipp Wollscheid (Metz, free), Giannelli Imbula (Toulouse, loan), Bojan (Alaves, loan)

Swansea City

Ins: Erwin Mulder (Heerenveen, free), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea, loan), Roque Mesa (Las Palmas, £11m), Cian Harries (Coventry, undisclosed), Renato Sanches (Bayern Munich, loan), Wilfried Bony (Man City, £12m)

Outs: Marvin Emnes (released), Gerhard Tremmel (released), Tammy Abraham (Swansea, loan), Borja Baston (Malaga, loan), Jack Cork (Burnley, £10m), Modou Barrow (Reading, £1.5m), Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton, £45m), Stephen Kingsley (Hull, undisclosed), Fernando Llorente (Tottenham, undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur

Ins: Davinson Sanchez (Ajax, £42m), Paulo Gazzaniga (Southampton, undisclosed), Juan Foyth (Estudiantes, undisclosed), Serge Aurier (PSG, £23m), Fernando Llorente (Swansea, undisclosed)

Outs: Nabil Bentaleb (Schalke, £16m), Filip Lesniak (released), Kyle Walker (Man City, £45m, rising to £50m), Federico Fazio (Roma, undisclosed), Clinton Njie (Marseille, undisclosed), Josh Onomah (Aston Villa, loan), Kevin Wimmer (Stoke, £18m)

Watford

Ins: Tom Cleverley (Everton, £8m), Will Hughes (Derby, undisclosed), Kiko Femenia (Alaves, undisclosed) Daniel Bachmann (Stoke, undisclosed), Richarlison (Fluminense, £13m), Andre Gray (Burnley, fee rising to £18.5m), Orestis Karnezis (Udinese, loan), Marvin Zeegelaar (Sporting Libson, £3m), Molla Wague (Udinese, loan),

Outs: Rene Gilmartin (released), Mathias Ranegi (released), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord, undisclosed), Valon Behrami (Udinese, undisclosed), Costel Pantilimon (Deportivo, loan)

West Bromwich Albion

Ins: Jay Rodriguez (Southampton, £12m), Yuning Zhang (Vitesse Arnhem, undisclosed), Ahmed Hegazi (Al Alhaly, season-long loan), Gareth Barry (Everton, undisclosed), Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig, £15m), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal, £7m), Grzegorz Krychowiak (PSG, loan), Kyle Jameson (Chelsea, undisclosed)

Outs: Darren Fletcher (Stoke, free), Craig Gardner (Birmingham City, £1.5m), Yuning Zhang (Werder Bremen, two-year loan), Shaun Donnellan (Walsall, loan), Jonathan Leko (Bristol City, loan), Kane Wilson (Exeter, loan), Callum McManaman (Sunderland, free)

West Ham United

Ins: Pablo Zabaleta (Man City, free), Joe Hart (Man City, loan), Marko Arnautovic (Stoke, £20.5m), Javier Hernandez (Bayer Leverkusen, £16m), Sead Haksabanovic (Halmstads BK, undisclosed)

Outs: Alvaro Arbeloa (released), Havard Nordtveit (Hoffenheim, £2m), Reece Oxford (Borussia Monchengladbach, loan), Enner Valencia (Tigres UANL, undisclosed), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough, £5m), Ashley Fletcher (Middlesbrough, £6.5m), Reece Burke (Bolton, loan), Josh Cullen (Bolton, loan), Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray, £3.86m)