All the ins and outs in the Premier League this winter

The January transfer window is open and here is where to find all the ins and outs being completed by Premier League clubs.

This year, the winter transfer window is open for most European leagues until February 3. And while last year’s January market was quiet, this time around there are lots of clubs with important business on their agenda.

Will league leaders Liverpool look to make one or two additions to keep up the momentum of their title charge? What major changes will lowly Manchester United make in their first window since Ruben Amorim became head coach? Might there be a revolution at Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side unusually fell off the pace? What will Everton’s first transfer window under the Friedkin Group ownership look like?

And that’s just a snapshot, with many more clubs having work to do to improve their squads.

Below, you can find an at-a-glance summary of what transfers have been announced by Premier League clubs this month.

ARSENAL

In

Out

Josh Robinson (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed)

ASTON VILLA

In

Out

Lewis Dobbin (Norwich City, loan)

BOURNEMOUTH

In

Matai Akinmboni (DC United, £810,000)

Kai Crampton (Chelsea, undisclosed)

Julio Soler (Lanus, £6m)

Out

BRENTFORD

In

Out

Ashley Hay (Cheltenham Town, loan)

Valentino Adedokun (Cheltenham Town, loan)

BRIGHTON

In

Diego Gomez (Inter Miami, £11m)

Out

CHELSEA

In

Out

Kai Crampton (Bournemouth, undisclosed)

CRYSTAL PALACE

In

Out

EVERTON

In

Out

FULHAM

In

Out

IPSWICH TOWN

In

Ben Godfrey (Atalanta, loan)

Out

LEICESTER CITY

In

Out

LIVERPOOL

In

Out

Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense, free)

MANCHESTER CITY

In

Out

Issa Kabore (Werder Bremen, loan)

MANCHESTER UNITED

In

Out

NEWCASTLE UNITED

In

Out

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

In

Out

SOUTHAMPTON

In

Welington (Sao Paulo, free)

Out

Ronnie Edwards (QPR, loan)

TOTTENHAM

In

Yang Min-hyeok (Gangwon FC, £3.3m)

Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague, £12.5m)

Out

WEST HAM

In

Out

WOLVES

In

Out