All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the January 2025 transfer window
The January transfer window is open and here is where to find all the ins and outs being completed by Premier League clubs.
This year, the winter transfer window is open for most European leagues until February 3. And while last year’s January market was quiet, this time around there are lots of clubs with important business on their agenda.
Will league leaders Liverpool look to make one or two additions to keep up the momentum of their title charge? What major changes will lowly Manchester United make in their first window since Ruben Amorim became head coach? Might there be a revolution at Manchester City after Pep Guardiola’s side unusually fell off the pace? What will Everton’s first transfer window under the Friedkin Group ownership look like?
And that’s just a snapshot, with many more clubs having work to do to improve their squads.
Below, you can find an at-a-glance summary of what transfers have been announced by Premier League clubs this month.
ARSENAL
In
Out
Josh Robinson (Wigan Athletic, undisclosed)
ASTON VILLA
In
Out
Lewis Dobbin (Norwich City, loan)
BOURNEMOUTH
In
Matai Akinmboni (DC United, £810,000)
Kai Crampton (Chelsea, undisclosed)
Julio Soler (Lanus, £6m)
Out
BRENTFORD
In
Out
Ashley Hay (Cheltenham Town, loan)
Valentino Adedokun (Cheltenham Town, loan)
BRIGHTON
In
Diego Gomez (Inter Miami, £11m)
Out
CHELSEA
In
Out
Kai Crampton (Bournemouth, undisclosed)
CRYSTAL PALACE
In
Out
EVERTON
In
Out
FULHAM
In
Out
IPSWICH TOWN
In
Ben Godfrey (Atalanta, loan)
Out
LEICESTER CITY
In
Out
LIVERPOOL
In
Out
Marcelo Pitaluga (Fluminense, free)
MANCHESTER CITY
In
Out
Issa Kabore (Werder Bremen, loan)
MANCHESTER UNITED
In
Out
NEWCASTLE UNITED
In
Out
NOTTINGHAM FOREST
In
Out
SOUTHAMPTON
In
Welington (Sao Paulo, free)
Out
Ronnie Edwards (QPR, loan)
TOTTENHAM
In
Yang Min-hyeok (Gangwon FC, £3.3m)
Antonin Kinsky (Slavia Prague, £12.5m)
Out
WEST HAM
In
Out
WOLVES
In
Out