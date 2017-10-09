Premier League trio lock horns over Inter Milan defender

Inter Milan full-back Yuto Nagatomo is being linked with a move to the Premier League with three clubs interested, according to reports.

Italian publication Tuttomercato claim that Burnley, Newcastle United and West Brom are believed to be interested in the left-back.

The 31-year-old has been offered a contract extension till summer 2019 but no agreement has been made between the player and the San Siro club.

The Japan international has been with Inter since 2011 and has made over 160 appearances with the club. In his time with the Serie A giants, Nagatomo has only added the 2011 Coppa Italia trophy to his achievements.