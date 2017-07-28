Premier League trio circle over Barcelona youngster

Crystal Palace, Southampton, and West Ham are interested in Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi, who spent last season on loan at Valencia.

Munir, 21, scored six goals in 33 appearances on loan at Valencia last season, as the young Spaniard fell down the pecking order at Barcelona.

The forward was very highly rated during his debut season in 2014, becoming the club’s third-youngest goalscorer, but his career has since stalled as he has struggled to displace the any of the front three of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar.

However, he may have an opportunity to impress in the Premier League, with a trio of clubs willing to give him a chance to revive his career.

Munir made 26 first-team appearances for Barcelona in two years, scoring six goals.