Premier League trio interested in £26m Gladbach winger

West Ham, Stoke and Leicester are all interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Thorgan Hazard, according to reports in France.

Hazard, 24, joined Gladbach on a permanent basis in 2015 having spent much of his three years at Chelsea out on loan.

The Belgian is the younger brother of Chelsea star Eden, and provided six goals and four assists in the Bundesliga as Gladbach finished 9th last season.

FootMercato are reporting that the trio are all pursuing an interest in the player, but Leicester are the most keen having made an approach in January.

Gladbach paid £6m for his services two years ago, and are now reported to want £26m in order for him to leave the club, and given they have no desire to sell one of their prize assets.

Speaking about his future back in February, Hazard told Goal: “The Bundesliga is a good championship and, for now, I want to stay here. In the future maybe I will be in England again.

“I hope I can end my career in Belgium, but at the moment I don’t think about the end of my career.”