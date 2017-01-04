Premier League trio interested in Leipzig striker – report

RB Leipzig striker Davie Selke could arrive in England this January, with a number of Premier League clubs reportedly interested.

Everton, Swansea City and West Ham are all interested in acquiring the 21-year-old, the Daily Mail claims.

Selke was a huge part of Leipzig’s promotion to the Bundesliga last season, scoring ten goals, but has struggled for opportunities this season.

The report goes on to claim that the German club would entertain loan offers, with the likelihood of an option to buy.

Selke, who has scored twice this season, made a controversial switch to the second tier from top division side Werder Bremen in the summer of 2015.

The move was one that was seen as entirely financially motivated, with reports the Real Madrid had even watched the young star before he became the most expensive 2. Bundesliga player ever.

Selke was jeered by Werder fans upon the announcement he would be leaving for Leipzig, but he did not seem fazed.

“Of course the whistles didn’t just go in one ear and out of the other,” Selke said.

“I’ve seen how much the Werder fans can support this club and then you hear these whistles, but I’m mentally strong and can deal with the situation well.

“Leipzig have big objectives; not only do they want to be promoted to the Bundesliga but they also want to establish themselves in the top half of the table in the near future. I want to be part of this project.”