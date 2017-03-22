Premier League trio offer deal to Schalke defender – report

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac has been approached by over six sides, including three Premier League rivals.

Italian sides AC Milan, Juventus and Roma have been joined by Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City in their pursuit for the Bosnian.

The left-back has been a standout for his side this season, starting 19 games, scoring three and grabbing five assists. However, the 23-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to leave the Bundesliga side.

While Schalke are keen to agree a contract extension with Kolasinac, the emergence of some of Europe’s elite clubs will make it difficult for the German side to keep their man.

In a report by Bild, Schalke boss Christian Heidel has been fighting to convince the defender to sign a new deal, however, the club is unable to match the wages offered in the Premier League.

Kolasinac currently earns 1.7m per year, with the new proposed deal set to increase that to £2.6m. A move to England would see the defender pick up a possible wage packet of £5.1m per year.

Speaking about the on-going situation, Heidel said: “I respect Sead has not yet decided. There is no ultimatum.”

Kolasinac has previously spoken about the possibility of joining a Premier League side last November, explaining he would have to fully think through a possible transfer.

“Many say my style of play would fit well in England. But if I move abroad, not only the club changes, but you leave your environment, need to build something new.

“It’s a difficult step which has to be well-considered. The gut feeling decides, and I also need to talk to my family.”