Trio of Premier League clubs ready to devastate Barcelona after Dani Olmo registration blow

Dani Olmo may not be registered for Barca in January

Premier League giants Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City are all reportedly ready to strike in January after Barcelona’s appeal to extend Dani Olmo’s registration was dismissed.

Having only been registered as an emergency measure following Andreas Christensen’s injury, Olmo’s temporary registration will expire on December 31 and Barcelona are not currently in a position to renew it, meaning the player could be available for nothing at the turn of the year.

Barcelona took LaLiga to court in a bid to extend Olmo‘s registration but were unsuccessful, with a judge ruling that the league’s financial regulations were fair and must be followed.

“The aim of authorising the overspend is so that a long-term injury does not undermine the team’s competition, not so that the long-term injury allows the registration of players who exceed the limit with their salary, which Barcelona tried to do,” the court ruled.

Complicating the whole situation further are reports that Olmo’s contract with Barca includes a clause which allows him to walk away on a free transfer if the LaLiga side fail to register him in their squad.

A report in The Times claims that Olmo’s current scenario has seen interest spiral in the Spain international, with United, Arsenal and City all keeping tabs on his situation.

For their part, Barcelona officials continue to stress a commitment to re-registering Olmo and have also pledged to do whatever it takes to keep the talented 26-year-old playmaker.

The next steps to that have been revealed, as Barca will first appeal the court ruling on Monday but are also exploring ways to raise money through new sponsorship deals or investment from directors, which would give them enough financial freedom to register Olmo.

As it stands, though, the attacking midfielder will not be able to play when Barcelona return to action in the Copa del Rey against Barbastro on January 4.

