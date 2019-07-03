Premier League trio to be disappointed as £142m target nears move

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho could be set for a move to PSG this summer, if the latest reports are to be believed.

The former Liverpool midfielder moved to the Nou Camp in January 2018 in a £142m deal and though he started well, with eight goals in 18 league appearances in the remainder of that season, his form has tailed off since.

Coutinho made 34 appearances but only 22 starts, scoring five goals, as Barca won LaLiga last season – though he fared slightly better with three Champions League goals and three in the Copa del Rey.

That has led to transfer speculation, with Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among the clubs linked with a move.

It now seems the most obvious destination for the Brazil international will be PSG, with Sport (via the Daily Mirror) claiming that Coutinho is ready to join the Ligue 1 outfit.

The Spanish outlet previously informed us that Barca had made a €100m plus Coutinho offer for Neymar, which means Coutinho’s interest in a deal could pave the way for Neymar to return to the Camp Nou.

Sport‘s report on Wednesday adds that PSG sporting director Leonardo has been in talks with Coutinho’s agent over a possible deal, with the midfielder agreeing to a move.

The Spanish publication says PSG are also close to a deal for Ivan Rakitic after a move for the Croatian broke down a year ago.

