REVEALED: The Premier League’s biggest winter window spenders as Chelsea dominate January market

Chelsea are the Premier League’s biggest January transfer spenders of the past five seasons, laying out £302.5m across winter windows from 2021 to 2025 – more than closest rivals Manchester City (£241.3m) and Newcastle United (£156.8m), a new study has revealed.

TEAMtalk analysis of historical transfer data shows that a small number of elite clubs dominate the January market.

Chelsea’s position at the top is largely driven by their January 2023 spree, when they alone accounted for £286m of Premier League winter spending, including Enzo Fernández’s £106.8m arrival from Benfica. That window pushed total January spending to a record £815m, the highest in history.

Manchester City and Newcastle complete the top three, highlighting how January spending is increasingly concentrated among a handful of clubs rather than spread evenly across the league.

City’s spending similarly is dominated by flagship arrivals, including Omar Marmoush’s €70m (£61.5m) move from Eintracht Frankfurt in January 2025, arguably the standout signing of last winter, while Newcastle have made several high-profile acquisitions to strengthen their squad mid-season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are arguably the biggest surprise inclusion in the top 10 spenders, having invested some £84.99m on new signings across the past five windows. Players such as Matheus Cunha, João Gomes and Mario Lemina have all arrived at Molineux as January transfers, becoming some of the club’s standout performers in recent seasons.

Top 10 Premier League Cumulative Transfer Expenditure (Jan 2021 – Jan 2025)*

1. Chelsea FC – €344.5m (£302.48m)

2. Manchester City – €274.9m (£241.33m)

3. Newcastle United – €178.5m (£156.76m)

4. Aston Villa – €145.3m (£127.60m)

5. Wolverhampton Wanderers – €96.81m (£84.99m)

6. Liverpool – €95.35m (£83.72m)

7. Tottenham Hotspur – €92.5m (£81.21m)

8. AFC Bournemouth – €89m (£78.11m)

9. Southampton FC – €68.25m (£59.93m)

10. Arsenal FC – €58.6m (£51.45m)

Data provided by www.teamtalk.com analysis of January transfer expenditure, 2021–2025.

*To ensure consistency across the multi-year transfer period (Jan 2021 – Jan 2025), all figures were converted from Euros (€) to Pounds (£) using the average exchange rate of €1.00 = £0.878 for that duration.

How heavy January spending led to a market collapse

Winter transfer windows have been extremely volatile over the past decade. On average, Premier League clubs spend £291.7m per January window, but the market has seen dramatic highs and lows.

The boom came in January 2023, driven by Chelsea’s record-breaking spree. That window pushed total winter spending to £815m, the biggest in history. However, the Premier League’s stricter enforcement of Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), including points deductions for breaches, led to an immediate pullback.

Spending plunged 88% to £100m in January 2024, marking the sharpest drop-off in winter transfer history. Even high-profile January 2025 signings failed to restore the market to its former £800m-plus levels, the study shows.

Net spend: which clubs paid the highest price?

While gross spending highlights ambition, net spend reveals financial strain. Chelsea again top the net spend table with a £-261.0m deficit across January windows since 2021. Manchester City (£-185.1m) and Newcastle (£-107.3m) follow, showing how the same clubs that drove the boom now carry the greatest financial burden.

Biggest January net losses (2021–2025)

1. Chelsea FC – €-297.30m (£-261.02m)

2. Manchester City – €-210.90m (£-185.11m)

3. Newcastle United – €-122.19m (£-107.29m)

4. Liverpool FC – €-93.25m (£-81.90m)

5. AFC Bournemouth – €-89.00m (£-78.11m)

6. Wolverhampton Wanderers – €-87.35m (£-76.67m)

7. Tottenham Hotspur – €-87.08m (£-76.43m)

8. Brighton & Hove Albion – €-75.10m (£-65.95m)

9. Crystal Palace – €-70.98m (£-62.32m)

10. Southampton FC – €-68.25m (£-59.93m)

Data provided by www.teamtalk.com analysis of January transfer expenditure, 2021–2025.

“Our analysis shows that January window spend has been driven largely by a small handful of Premier League clubs, rather than the collective. Exploring the historical data for the past decade, the financial might of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United clearly emerges,” said Sarah Winterburn, Head of Football at TEAMtalk.

“The winter window was once the home of panic buys, blockbuster signings and season-saving gambles. But with the Premier League finally enforcing FFP and hammering clubs with points deductions, our data shows that the era of mid-season mega-spending is officially over.

“Our data underlines a clear shift in the winter market, January spending is no longer widespread or speculative, but concentrated, risk-averse, and increasingly rare, particularly as the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) start to make an impact.”