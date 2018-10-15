President confirms Bayern interest in £44m Arsenal, Spurs linked star

One Arsenal and Spurs target is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and could move for a big fee, according to one club president.

Reports in Italy claimed both the Gunners and Tottenham are ready to do battle for Turkey star Cengiz Under when the transfer window opens in just 82 days.

Reports earlier in the year suggested that the Gunners had seen a £26m offer for Under snubbed – but it’s now suggested the Gunners have been told by the Serie A club that they are holding out for a fee £44m.

Arsenal’s interest was revealed by Tuttomercato, who also claimed Monaco have offered just under £31m too.

Now, Under’s former president at Altinordu – Mehmet Ozkan – has revealed interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

“Bayern Munich are following him [Under] very closely, and he could leave for an important transfer fee,” Ozkan told Turkish outlet takvim.com.tr.

