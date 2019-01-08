Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has told Jose Mourinho that “money is no object” as the Portuguese giants look to offer the former Manchester United manager a rapid return to football.

Mourinho was axed as United boss last month in the wake of the club’s worst ever start to a Premier League season and amid a flurry of rows with some senior stars. Paul Pogba’s brother has already spoken out about the issues that existed between the duo.

But Mourinho’s exile from football could be short-lived – if ambitious Benfica president Vieira gets his way.

Vieira axed Rui Vitoria last week with Benfica third in the Portuguese league, six points behind leaders Porto.

Bruno Lage is currently in caretaker charge at Estadio da Luz, but Vieira has left open the possibility for Mourinho to take over.

“For now, Bruno Lage is the coach of Benfica,” he told Portuguese broadcaster SIC. “There will be news next week.

“I am his [Mourinho’s] friend. Who would not like to have Mourinho? [But] I have not talked to him.

“If he says yes tomorrow, he’ll be here at the drop of a hat. Money is no issue for Benfica.”

Mourinho had kept his counsel following his dismissal at Old Trafford in the week before Christmas but did have this to say in the immediate aftermath of his departure.