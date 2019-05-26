President of Ligue 1 giants confirms £60m Liverpool target will leave

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that Nabil Fekir will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

The France international was on the brink of joining the Reds last year, only for a deal to fall through at the last minute due to concerns over a knee injury flagged up by his medical.

Fekir stayed with Lyon, scoring 12 goals and adding nine assists in all competitions, but Aulas has revealed that it is likely Fekir will leave the club this summer.

“Effectively, Nabil is outside [of the two departures expected], because we have an understanding that he can go,” he said after Lyon’s final Ligue 1 game of the season on Friday.

“Thanks Nabil for bringing what he brought, we have an understanding to let him go.”

Liverpool have been linked with another move for the France international, while he has been touted as a potential target for the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus.

During the time of Liverpool’s interest, Lyon were asking for £60m for the attacker, although that price is expected to drop due to Fekir’s contract situation.

