President of Ligue 1 side reveals €80m price for Arsenal, Liverpool target

The president of Ligue 1 high-flyers Lille has told interested clubs that they must pay €80m to land star winger Nicolas Pepe.

The 23-year-old has been one of the stand-out performers of the Ligue 1 season so far, with Lille currently sitting 2nd in the table.

At this stage it looks as if LOSC will be playing in the Champions League next season, although where Pepe will be playing remains unsure at this stage.

The Ivorian’s outstanding form has seen him linked with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Barcelona and PSG.

Now, Lille president Gerard Lopez has seemingly confirmed that he will demand €80million to part with the star winger – who has 26 combined goals and assists in the league so far this season.

“That does not just depend on the club. It also depends on the player,” he told Canal+ on Pepe’s future.

“He deserves to play at the highest level. We have offers yes.

“In England, there are clubs. We have had offers worth €50m. We will not sell for less, we have even refused a €50m bid.

“We had an offer from China worth €80m with an astronomical salary, but he didn’t want to go.”