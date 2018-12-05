Pressure grows with Mourinho in fresh rant at Man Utd stars

Jose Mourinho’s relationship with his Manchester United players has hit an all-time low after another dressing down, according to a report.

The Portuguese tactician has been in the news again this week after reportedly calling Paul Pogba a ‘virus’ in the dressing room in the aftermath of last weekend’s 2-2 comeback draw with Southampton.

That result left the Red Devils in eighth position in the Premier League table, a massive eight points off the Champions League places with Arsenal, who they play on Wednesday evening, currently occupying fourth spot.

The Independent, however, reports that Mourinho ‘ranted’ at his squad before the match against the Saints with some of his team ‘described as spoiled’ during the outburst.

Some of the players were understood to have been ‘spared criticism’ but it’s another indication that things are far from rosy at Old Trafford.

Pogba, who reportedly took most of Mourinho’s anger following their third Premier League match without a win, was reportedly ‘shaking his head’ during Mourinho’s comments in the dressing room post-match.

And the Independent also claims that Mourinho has ‘texted club officials to complain’ about Pogba’s behaviour and is running out of ways to try and handle to midfielder.