PREDICTIONS: Pressure on Ole after City claim derby spoils; Liverpool crushed

The pressure is set to be back on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after this weekend’s Manchester derby, there’s a massive difference of opinion over Liverpool’s trip to in-form West Ham, while this week’s Premier League Predictions sees a rude awakening for Antonio Conte at Everton.

Each week our writers take on a different band or artist by making their Premier League predictions, while you can join in the fun using the story comment facility (below) or Your Say forum.

Our latest set of predictions are from Paul, the drummer of hotly-tipped newcomers The Mysterines‘ and an Everton fan. The band have been busy touring and are gearing up to release their debut album in March. Listen to and download the new single Hung Up here. Their new track can also be heard on YouTube right here.

Can they celebrate by getting one over our man, Rob?

Last time out, Sad Boys Club were in the hotseat. You can see how they both fared right here.

Matchday 11

Southampton v Aston Villa (Friday, 8pm)

Paul: 1-1

Rob: 2-1

Manchester United v Manchester City (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Paul: 1-3

Rob: 2-3

Brentford v Norwich (Saturday, 3pm)

Paul: 2-1

Rob: 3-0

Chelsea v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

Paul: 2-0

Rob: 3-1

Crystal Palace v Wolves (Saturday, 3pm)

Paul: 0-0

Rob: 2-2

Brighton v Newcastle (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Paul: 1-0

Rob: 2-1

Man Utd's problems are bigger than Solskjaer Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the epicentre for all of Man Utd's problems, so they better get rid of him before things start to get even uglier.

Arsenal v Watford (Sunday, 2pm)

Paul: 2-0

Rob: 3-2

Everton v Tottenham (Sunday, 2pm)

Paul: 7-0

Rob: 1-2

Leeds v Leicester (Sunday, 2pm)

Paul: 0-2

Rob: 1-2

West Ham v Liverpool (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Paul: 4-0

Rob: 2-4

TEAMtalk: How did you come to support Everton and what are your favourite memories from your time as a fan?

Paul: My Grandad was an Everton fan and so are the majority of my uncles, so whenever there was a spare ticket I got to go the game. So I have them to blame.

In terms of favourite memories, being an Everton supporter is filled with constant disappointment so I don’t have any. Beating Liverpool last year at Anfield wasn’t too bad though.

Give our social media channels a follow – we’re on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

TEAMtalk: Who have been your favourite five players for your club? (Historically or currently)

Paul: 1 Leighton Baines – Coolest footballer there ever was. Guest list for life. 2 Denis Stracqualursi – I’m pretty sure he won a competition and ended up playing for Everton, big fan, I’d have him back. 3 Tony Hibbert – I remember going to Hibbert’s testimonial and there were two lads who were having an in depth discussion on whether they’d rather spend £250,000 on a house or Apostolos Vellios. 4 Yakubu – I loved Yakubu, still do. I have ‘Feed The Yak’ tattooed on my chest. 5 Neville Southall – He was before my time but he tweeted about the band once saying he was a fan, so I’ll say him. Not a bad keeper either.

Injuries an issue; time running out for Rafa

TEAMtalk: What are your hopes for the season and what are your thoughts about the current side?

Paul: We have a lot of injuries so we are having a bit of a shocker, I’d be surprised if Rafa makes it to January. I’d say win a trophy but I’ve been waiting my entire life for that, so I’d probably say not get relegated instead.

TEAMtalk: Have you got a soft spot for another team and why?

Paul: I’d have to say Celtic as my Dad is a fan, going to the old firm at Celtic Park when I was a kid was incredible.

TEAMtalk: What’s going on with you as a band at the moment?

Paul: We are currently nearing the end of our tour and getting ready to release our album in March next year.

Stream ‘Hung Up’ on the TEAMtalk Spotify playlist

The Mysterines are on social media – give them a follow!

Twitter

Instagram