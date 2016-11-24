Preston have Pringle hope; Burton playing waiting game

Preston hope Ben Pringle can bolster their options against Burton at Deepdale.The midfielder returned to full training this week, having missed out against Wolves following an asthma attack.

Alan Browne is also available in that area of the field after completing a three-match suspension, though Paul Gallagher is a doubt with a calf problem that forced him off in the draw with Wolves.

Jermaine Beckford (thigh) is another concern having missed that fixture, while John Welsh (calf) and Stevie May remain out, yet the latter played a Lancashire Senior Cup game on Wednesday as his steps up his comeback from a long-term knee problem.

Burton are still awaiting the advice of a specialist before Jamie Ward can return to action.

The Northern Ireland forward, on loan from Championship neighbours Nottingham Forest, fractured a wrist prior to the international break and remains unavailable.

Ward is expected to be the only injury absentee on Saturday, despite a sickness bug running through the squad this week.

Defender Kyle McFadzean will serve the second match of a four-game suspension as Albion look for their first away win of the season.