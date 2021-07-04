Liverpool could still get a discounted fee for midfielder Otavio after a Reds’ rival left Porto without the funds from an expected sale, a report claims.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had links with the Portuguese midfielder for a number of weeks now. Initial claims were that the 26-year-old was driving the interest from his own end, trying to seal a move to Anfield. However, Klopp has now reportedly stepped up his own chase by requesting Otavio as a signing.

Meanwhile, the prospect of a lower fee for the midfielder was open until the end of June.

While he has a €60million (£51million) release clause, he could have left for €40million (£34million) before the turn of the month.

Liverpool did not step up their interest as the new month approached. Nevertheless, the latest from A Bola (via Sport Witness) claims that the Reds could still get a discounted fee.

Porto thought they would bring €20million (£17million) in from Wolves for Vitinha before the end of June. That would have seen the Molineux club activating the purchase clause in their loan deal last season.

Without those funds, though, Porto now need some money to come in and Otavio could be the man to provide it.

Indeed, Porto are reportedly willing to sell him for a fee they deem ‘fair’, which suggests that they could choose to ignore his €60million release clause.

Liverpool could look to fund a move for a new midfielder this summer following Georginio Wijnaldum’s departure.

Otavio is one of several names to have been linked with a move to Anfield; Liverpool have cooled interest in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Florian Neuhaus.

Elsewhere, Klopp is reportedly a big admirer of Aston Villa’s John McGinn. That is despite Villa digging their heels in over their star man’s potential exit.

As for Otavio, he would add another attacking flare to Liverpool, having assisted 15 league goals last season.

Liverpool win Mo Salah battle

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah will be staying on Merseyside this summer instead of going to the Olympics in Tokyo.

The Games run run from July 22 until August 7, a week before the start of the Premier League campaign.

With Salah set to miss matches in January because of the African Nations Cup, Liverpool did not view it as being in their best interests to allow Salah to go to Japan too.