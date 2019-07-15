Price set at €100m as West Ham see huge offer for Serie A star rebuffed

West Ham United are ready to break the bank in order to land Torino star Andrea Belotti, according to a report.

The Hammers have been linked with a number of strikers to replace Marko Arnautovic – who left for China – and Andy Carroll who was release by the club following the expiry of his deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller is a target, while Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa has been mentioned.

However, reports in Italy now claim that West Ham are after a new name in Belotti, and they have had an initial proposal rejected by the Serie A club.

As per Tuttosport, the east London club presented a huge €60million offer for their star striker which was dismissed out of hand.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is apparently ‘unwilling’ to sell unless his €100million release clause as they want to protect their stars ahead of their Europa League campaign.

