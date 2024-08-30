Why Juventus have pulled out of the race to sign Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has been revealed, with all eyes now on Chelsea.

Sancho and Erik ten Hag endured a public falling out at the beginning of last season that resulted in the Man Utd winger being loaned to former club Borussia Dortmund in January.

Sancho, 24, returned to Old Trafford at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and mended fences with his manager.

However, returning to the forefront of Ten Hag’s plans is another matter entirely and the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo have all been favoured by the Dutch boss in the season’s early going.

Man Utd are open to shifting Sancho and initially hoped to collect £40m.

Juventus and Chelsea have both shown serious interest, though Juve’s chances of success hinged on Man Utd accepting a loan proposal.

Juventus hoped to sign Sancho in a loan deal that contained either an option or obligation to buy. As part of any agreement, Man Utd were also insisting Juventus cover a significant slice of Sancho’s colossal wages.

But according to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus have pulled out of the race for two reasons.

Juventus snub Sancho signing for two reasons

The first relates to the financial aspects of the deal, with Juve unwilling to satisfy Man Utd’s aforementioned demands.

The second relates to the remarkable rise of 20-year-old Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula who has shone since being promoted into the first-team this season.

Per Di Marzio, Juventus believe signing Sancho might stunt Mbangula’s rapid growth. And given the rate at which Mbangula is progressing, Sancho might not have received the amount of minutes he would have hoped for anyway.

As such, and taking both factors into account, Di Marzio declared Juventus are content to stick with that they have and have aborted their Sancho chase.

Path clears for Chelsea, but deal complex

All eyes are now on Chelsea who barring any unforeseen late arrivals, are now the only club in contact with Man Utd for Sancho.

READ MORE: 10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are more than willing to take a chance on Sancho, though the move is by no means straightforward even without Juventus in the race.

The Blues require Man Utd to take a player off Chelsea’s hands before they can sign Sancho. The likeliest candidate in that regard is Raheem Sterling.

A blockbuster swap deal remains plausible and has been discussed by the clubs, though Sterling would be required to take a sizeable pay-cut to make the move work.

Sterling earns a whopping £325,000 a week and TEAMtalk has learned United have made it clear that they can only offer the 82-times capped England winger, who last played for his country in December 2022, a deal worth £150,000 a week.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd treble winner scolds ineffective Sancho, with deadline day exit almost certain