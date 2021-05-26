Leeds jewel on Dortmund shortlist of three as they eye Sancho successor

Leeds United may face a renewed battle to retain the services of Raphinha this summer amid claims Borussia Dortmund want him – as well as a Chelsea star – as possible successors to Jadon Sancho.

The prospect of England winger Sancho finally leaving the Westfalonstadion have taken an upward curve in recent days. That’s amid claims the Bundesliga outfit have lowered his asking price to around £77m. That has, predictably, spiked Manchester United’s interest – and the 21-year-old is still said to be keen on the move.

Furthermore, it’s reported they have an agreement in place to let Sancho move this summer should their price be matched. As a result, Dortmund are said to be scouring the market for possible replacements. And, according to Eurosport, they have three candidates in mind.

Indeed, reports on Tuesday claimed they were keen on a deal for Jonathan Ikone.

The 23-year-old has just helped Lille to Ligue 1 title success, having scored eight times and assisted seven during 53 appearances. While not as prolific as Sancho on that front, he is highly rated and Dortmund reportedly see him as a quality addition to their squad.

Lille are unlikely to get Ikone go for cheap, however. The winger, who can also play as a No 10, is contracted to 2023 and is valued in the €50m bracket.

However, Eurosport claims he’s not the only player they have in mind. They claim the Bundesliga giants are eyeing a raid on Leeds – their twin city – for Raphinha.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a brilliant first season in the Premier League with Leeds. He scored six goals and weighed in with nine assists. And having signed for a fee of just £17million, Leeds clearly landed themselves a bargain.

The Whites would likely fight tooth and nail to keep their star man. He has already been linked with the likes of Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City. And it would likely take a fee of around £50m to tempt Leeds to sell.

Hudson-Odoi the top target

However, it seems Dortmund are also plotting a move for Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi. Indeed, as per Eurosport, the England winger is their top target to replace Sancho.

As per the report, Chelsea could be willing to let the winger leave. After initially winning favour under Thomas Tuchel, he appears to have fallen down the pecking order.

As such, he could be allowed to leave were a bid of £40m come in for him. With Chelsea looking to sign a new No 9, the money from his sale would come useful.

As per the article: ‘They are believed to have made tentative enquiries about the terms it might take to sign Hudson-Odoi as a replacement. However, there are other options to be explored as well, including Lille’s Jonathan Ikone and Leeds United’s Raphinha.’

Hudson-Odoi was once close to signing for Bayern Munich. However, he could now seal a move to the Bundesliga after all as Sancho’s replacement.

