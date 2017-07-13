Prodigious Ajax winger ‘joins’ Man Utd after Arsenal, Chelsea snub

Manchester United are soon expected to confirm the arrival of winger Millen Baars after the teenage winger claimed he had signed for the club.

The 16-year-old left the Dutch side in the summer and has reportedly agreed a deal in principle to move to Old Trafford, despite interest in him from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Baars, 16, is one of the highest-regarded young talents in the Dutch game and was actually spotted by Marcel Bout, while working under Louis van Gaal.

Bout, pictured below with Luke Shaw, maintained a watching brief for the winger, and the youngster has now seemingly claimed a move to Old Trafford has been secured after he changed his Instagram bio to: “Footballer for Manchester United.”

United are yet to confirm the move, but it would be quite the coup for the club, with the player also being tracked by two of their Premier League rivals.

It is believed that Baars told Ajax he wanted to leave in January but could not join the Red Devils until he was given international clearance.

Reports last year suggested Baars had already moved to United but it appears paperwork could have been behind the delay.

His father Stefan said last year: “We have had talks with Ajax that were between Millen and the club.

“Ajax is a great club with a very good youth system, but they can unfortunately not cope so very well.

“You saw in the past with other youth players who now play at other clubs. But Millen was ready for a different challenge.

“There was interest from Italy, Portugal and England, but when he was at Chelsea and United to look, he knew he wanted to play in Manchester.”