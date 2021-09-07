Everton chose to sell Bernard for £1million this summer following the collapse of the winger’s alternative £9million exit route, a report claims.

The Brazilian moved to Goodison Park in the summer of 2018 from Shakhtar Donetsk. While he proved a key player for his first two seasons – making 61 Premier League outings overall – his influence waned. Indeed, he only played 12 league matches last season, making only three starts.

As such, Everton sanctioned his exit from the club this summer. He joined Sharjah FC in the United Arab Emirates in July.

According to Football Insider, that deal came in at £1million. That presents a profit for the Merseyside club, who signed Bernard on a free.

However, the report adds that Everton could have made more of a profit had a previous deal gone through.

Bernard reportedly came close to signing for fellow UAE side Al-Nasr earlier this year. In fact, the two clubs were in ‘advanced’ talks over a £9million deal.

However, the deal collapsed at the final hour, forcing Everton to look elsewhere.

Despite losing out on a bigger potential profit, Football Insider reports that Everton wanted to move Bernard on to free up room on their wage bill.

The Toffees enjoyed a solid transfer window, bringing in talent across the pitch.

However, the £1.7million arrival of former Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen winger Demarai Gray has particularly turned heads.

He has scored two goals and assisted another in three Premier League matches so far.

Meanwhile, Andros Townsend is another addition in the wide areas for Everton.

Everton failed with Van de Beek transfer

Elsewhere, the agent of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has revealed how his client had eyes on a late move to Everton.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time since signing for United from Ajax last summer.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at Old Trafford is set to make the competition for minutes even tougher.

As such, Van de Beek’s agent opened talks with Everton, only for Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to step in.