Kalidou Koulibaly is Jose Mourinho’s top transfer target for Manchester United in January, according to journalist Duncan Castles.

The Napoli star has earned a status as one of the world’s premium central defenders and while Napoli have stated they want to keep him, controversial president Aurelio De Laurentiis has suggested he could sell the player if the price is right.

A recent report claimed United had seen a £77million offer rejected for the player already, but a report in the Daily Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho could still be successful in his bid to lure the player to Old Trafford.

And that message appears to have been ratified by Castles, who, speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast, claims progress has been made in their pursuit of the Senegalese star.

“Koulibaly is the guy. If you give [Mourinho] a blank sheet of realistically available centre-backs, he’s the one he is advising the club to sign,” Castles said.

“There has been progress in that, which tells you that Manchester United’s board are at least prepared to show willing when it comes to doing something in January in the market, in that they’ve had a meeting with Napoli to enquire about Koulibaly and got the response that he would cost over €100m, they don’t want to sell the player and he’d cost over €100m.

“I think there’s a question mark over whether Ed Woodward would sign him for a fee of that amount, or even a fee approaching that amount, unless his immense, gargantuan team of scouts were saying that that player was the right player in their mind to strengthen the position as well as in Mourinho’s mind.”

Koulibaly has has made 174 appearances for the Serie A outfit since joining from Racing Genk in 2014, and has also been named in the Serie A Team of the Season on three occasions to underline his status as one of the world’s best.

Castles also thinks United could make progress with their efforts to sign the player now following Napoli’s Champions League exit following their narrow defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

“If you set yourself up and you actually want to sign Kalidou Koulibaly, you want to strike at a moment of weakness, so the more intelligent strategy would be to wait for Napoli to be knocked out of the Champions League and see if you could tempt their owner with a sale at that point, knowing that the player is open to the move, knowing that although he’s renewed his contract at Napoli in September, that his wage level isn’t so high that you can improve it at a reasonable cost to the club.

“The background to this is that [Aurelio] De Laurentiis, the president and owner of Napoli, hired Carlo Ancelotti as manager in the summer, quite a surprise move and something of a coup for him to get a manager of his quality in.

“They didn’t really spend in the summer market, but a deal was made with Ancelotti that none of his players, his key players, would be allowed to leave unless Ancelotti approved the sale, and Napoli are not a club with financial problems so there’s no pressure on them to sell in the sense that they have to get money in to keep the books in good order at the end of the season.

“So there are some question marks over the way the board has approached this and whether they’re actually serious about doing Koulibaly or not.”

Mourinho, meanwhile, was quick to bring an interview to a frosty conclusion when asked about January transfer targets for Manchester United.

