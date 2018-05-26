Prolific Lazio striker to pick between Tottenham and AC Milan

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile looks certain to leave Lazio this summer, as Tottenham and AC Milan reportedly fight it out for his signature.

The Italy frontman enjoyed another impressive campaign in Serie A but dropped a cryptic message about his future when asked if he will still be at the club next season.

“I cannot comment on any news. Many rumours will circulate due to the number of goals I scored this year. I remain calm and let my agents work,” he told TMW.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to strengthen his striking department, with veteran Spanish frontman Fernando Llorente set to move on his summer, and Immobile would give the north London side the pace they lack in the central striking department.

However, the report in La Gazzetta Dello Sport states that Milan have taken important steps towards landing the 28-year-old, while Spurs’ interest is not concrete at this stage.

There is hope for Tottenham though, given that Milan are facing punishment from UEFA for breaching financial fair play rules and could be handed a transfer ban.

Immobile, who has scored 52 Serie A goals in just 69 appearances for Lazio, would certainly be an outstanding addition to Pochettino’s squad as they prepare for another season of Champions League football in their swanky new stadium.

