Polish striker Patryk Klimala has arrived at Parkhead to complete his move to Celtic.

The 21-year-old is reportedly set to sign a four-and-a-half-year deal to join Neil Lennon’s side for a fee of £3.5million.

Asked by STV before going into Celtic Park on Monday morning as to how he felt, Klimala said: “Good thanks. Yes, it is exciting.”

The former Poland youth international has scored seven goals in 17 appearances for Polish Ekstraklasa side Jagiellonia Bialystok.

Speaking over the weekend about the possibility of new signings arriving this week, Lennon told Celtic TV: “We have had three or four important calls between the staff and the club and obviously patience is the key.

“January is a difficult month to bring players in. Other clubs know that when you are the buying club, agents do as well.

“However, we have a number of options and got our eye on a few players and hopefully we will have a result in the next few days.”

Lennon has moved to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Scott Sinclair left for Preston last week while fellow winger Lewis Morgan could be set for a move to Inter Miami.