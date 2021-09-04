Tottenham are still making plans for the potential future exit of Harry Kane, having held talks over the free transfer signing of a prolific Zenit St Petersburg striker next summer.

Manchester City spent the whole summer chasing Tottenham talisman after Kane revealed his desire to quit north London for a fresh challenge. However, they were unable to agree a fee with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, having reportedly offered £75million plus a further £25m in add-ons.

Levy wanted closer to £150m and, after weeks of speculation, the England skipper eventually decided to stay put – for now.

That represented a major win for Tottenham and Levy. However, they know that failure to break back into the top four this season will see exit talk rekindled again next summer.

Indeed, Tottenham would have been foolish had they not made plans for life after Kane. On that front, they were heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, who could have cost well around £65m.

They are not the only ones keen on Vlahovic, however. The powerful Serbian also held talks with Atletico Madrid, while City too were also mentioned as suitors.

Now it seems Vlahovic wasn’t the only striker Tottenham were looking at either.

And according to Zenit striker Sardar Azmoun, Spurs also sounded him out over a move.

He claims Tottenham were one of several sides looking to sign him this summer. And while a deal did not materialise, he claims a free-transfer switch in 2022 looks to be on the cards.

Tottenham Hotspur Transfer Review We take a quick look into Nuno Espirito Santo's activity this window.

“I have a contract. Even if I wanted to leave, Zenit can prevent me and there is nothing I can do,” Azmoun told Iranian site Fooballi (via Persian Soccer on Twitter).

“I had offers from Tottenham, Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen and Roma but they rejected them. If I leave, it will be this summer as a free agent.”

Azmoun enjoyed a strong season with Zenit last time out, scoring 19 goals and adding six assists in 29 games.

Ten things you didn’t know about England’s next opponent Andorra



City to revisit Kane in 2022

It’s probably just as well that Tottenham are exploring possible replacements for Kane should the worst happen for them.

Indeed, former England midfielder Carlton Palmer is adamant they will return for Kane at some point next year.

Speaking about Kane, Palmer told The Transfer Tavern, he said: “He’s going to cost you upwards of £200 million, in the deal, and he’s coming on for 29.

“I think that’s a lot of money to pay for a 29-year-old. But if he delivers you the Champions League, then fine. But if you can get [Erling] Haaland in for £65million, and then you put his salary on top, then you’re looking at half that deal and he’s a lot younger so there’s your business. We’ll have to see.

“I think they’ll still go for Harry Kane. And I think they’ll try to bring him in during the next transfer window, for sure.”

READ MORE: Paratici lauds one specific signing; reveals new Tottenham transfer directives