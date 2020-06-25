Liverpool have been in contact with Wolves to make a firm offer for Adama Traore, according to a Spanish journalist.

Traore has developed into one of the most dangerous attackers in the Premier League. Not only fleet footed, Traore is extremely tough to knock off the ball. Numerous sources have claimed Jurgen Klopp is very much keen on a deal for the former Barcelona man.

Traore has taken his game to another level this season scoring six times and weighing in with 12 assists. As such, Wolves are said to have stuck a £70m fee on his head.

However, the asking price does not appear to have dissuaded Liverpool. According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Miguel Rico, the Reds have not only made clear their interest, they have already tabled a bid for Traore.

Quite how much the bid is has not been disclosed, nor does he say if it’s been accepted or rejected. But Rico has suggested Liverpool are not alone in bidding for Traore, stating Wolves have ‘several offers on the table’ for the 24-year-old.

Klopp is known to be keen on strengthening his attack this summer. Liverpool had been on a deal for Timo Werner this summer, but walked away from the deal due to the costs involved. Their loss appears to be Chelsea’s gain.

However, it was reported earlier in the week that Klopp remains keen to bolster his attack this summer. It now seems, if Rico is correct, that Traore has now emerged as their No 1 target and that Liverpool will do all they can to land the star.

He wouldn’t be a bad person to have as cover and competition for Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino/.

Traore gave Liverpool a torrid time earlier this season and after the game earned high acclaim from Klopp.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “He is unplayable in moments, it’s unbelievable. What a player – it’s not only him but he’s so good.”

Traore has also been linked with moves to Barcelona and Real Madrid and the winger has admitted he’d find their interest hard to ignore.

Discussing his aspirations to return to LaLiga at some point in the future, Traore said earlier this year: “A return to Barca? I don’t bear any grudges.

“But equally, if Real Madrid called me I would go there too. I was (at Barcelona) for 10 years, and I have very good memories.”

There is little pressure on Wolves to sell, however, unless they obtain their asking asking price with the 24-year-old. His contract at Molineux currently runs until the summer of 2023.

Last month, Wolves loans pathways manager Seyi Olofinjana admitted there was a fair chance Traore could be sold

“He is a good player and we’ve all seen what he is capable of doing,” Olofinjana said. “His sheer pace, power, goalscoring stint, skills on the ball and also running the length of the pitch.”

“He’s been doing it for the past few seasons, so we are very much aware of what he brings to the table. In terms of what will happen to him going forward, the league has not ended, so we need to wait for that. “We can’t ignore the fact that he has done very well for the club. “Anybody can leave Wolves, he came from somewhere and he can leave any day. “Regarding genuine transfer interest in our players, there are procedures and policies that we consider as a club, they tell us whether it is the right step for us or not.”

Whelan highlights Traore qualities

Football pundit Noel Whelan, meanwhile, knows exactly why Liverpool are so keen to sign Traore.

“He has come on so much this season under Nuno (Santo),” former Leeds striker Whelan told Football Insider. “A player there that a lot of clubs want.

“He has every attribute now – end product, speed and intelligence.

“He put in a quality ball for (Raul) Jimenez (against West Ham). What a fantastic cross that was, bending away from the goalkeeper – a striker’s delight.

“For the second one he showed quick feet as well as his power and agility that you need. Again, picking the right pass.

“He has become a high commodity player for Wolves whether he starts or comes of the bench.

“Traore is one of the main reasons Wolves have done so well this season.”

Klopp, meanwhile, has reportedly ordered a £54m bid for an Italian defender. Read more here.