Middlesbrough have announced that winger Isaiah Jones has signed a new four-year deal through to 2025.

Jones initially signed ahead of the 2019-2020 season from Isthmian South Central Division side Tooting & Mitcham. Before this season, he had only made one appearance for the club.

This year, he has made 16 appearances for the Championship side, and has three assists to his name. These include setting up the equaliser against Fulham on the opening day of the season, and the opening goal in the win against Bristol City.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Queen of the South. He scored one goal on his debut in a 2-1 defeat against Alloa Athletic.

The 22-year-old also played in the U-23s Premier League for Middlesbrough, scoring one goal against North East rivals Newcastle United.

Jones proving there are gems in the lower leagues

Talking to the club website, new manager Chris Wilder said: “I’m delighted he’s committed to the future. It’s important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players.

“In the early days of working with him, he’s a listener and a learner so it’s up to us to make him a better player and for him to have that desire, ambition and work ethic to improve his game.”

Head of Football Kieran Scott added: “I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone associated with the club when I say I am delighted Isaiah’s extended his deal with the club. It’s a great story and shows that there are gems in the non-league scene.

“Huge credit needs to go to the Academy and in particular Martin Carter who spotted and brought Isaiah to the club from Tooting.

“While he has made big strides, the ball is now back in Isaiah’s court to work hard to establish himself in Chris’s starting 11 and continue his development with us.”

