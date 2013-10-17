Promotion dream becoming usual nightmare

Writing about Leeds is difficult. Most people I speak to are surprised when I say that, what with there never being a dull moment at the club. To a degree I can understand where they’re coming from, there aren’t many ‘non-story’ weeks at Elland Road, but what I’ve found over the last few years is that while there are constant topics to discuss, there’s rarely anything new to say.

As an example, take the current wait for the arrival of a striker and winger on loan. Leeds boss Brian McDermott said this week that he’s frustrated at being knocked back by five or six of his targets; do you remember how you felt when you read that?

There was a time where comments of that nature would’ve sparked mass frustration about a lack of ambition. Discouraged and disheartened fans would express their dissatisfaction via whatever medium they had access to at the time, resulting in growing pressure on the man in charge and his superiors to make something happen.

Nobody was prepared to settle for second best. At times we may have had over-exaggerated expectations, but they were a direct result of the frustration of watching the club that we’ve followed for a lifetime hit lows we never thought we’d see. After being lied to and let down by almost every board over the last 15 years it was unanimously decided that enough was enough – we wouldn’t just stand by watching our club be toyed with anymore, yet now when we’re told that the search for new players isn’t going well we can barely even find the energy to whimper.

That isn’t because we care less than before, it’s simply down to the fact that we’ve been ground down to the point where news like this comes as no surprise. For all the good that GFH have done, they’ve messed up in one of the areas that us fans had hoped would be different. Allowing McDermott to bring one or two players in now that the season isn’t going to plan is all good and well, but why not bring those players in during the summer when we were trying to build a squad capable of challenging?

The season is far from over, but after years of watching the early season optimism disappear without a trace before we’ve even reached the half-way point it’s hard not to let it get you down. All the fans want to see is the club going in the right direction, we want a team to be proud of and that doesn’t mean that they have to be worth millions, they just have to have the heart.

As much as it pains me to say it so early on into the campaign this probably won’t be our season, but that doesn’t mean we should give up hope just yet. For now it’s important that we keep focus on the bigger picture, the last few years has taken its toll and there’s no quick fix for that. At the minute McDermott has a squad littered with players that are surplus to requirements, only once those players have moved on and he’s been able to build his own team will we stand a chance of getting anywhere.

It’s brutal, but it’s the truth. The next year or so will be tough on us all because barring the type of investment needed to overhaul the team we’re wasting our time even daydreaming about promotion. McDermott is the key to unlocking the kind of future for the club that we all wish to see, but it’s going to require a lot of patience from everyone involved to have any chance of making it happen.

Whatever comes, us fans were here when Leeds fell from grace and we’ll be here when they finally get back up, the club might not be in the greatest shape but its heartbeat is as strong as ever.

As always, we march on.

