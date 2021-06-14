A proposed Chelsea departure could soon be completed providing the club stick to their word and the player is allowed to break his contract, per a report.

Chelsea appear on course to be the most active player in the summer transfer window. A handful of blockbuster arrivals have been touted, with most focusing on bolstering the forward ranks. In the exits department, the attacking areas are also where most of their business is expected to be conducted.

Playmaker Hakim Ziyech and strikers Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud have all been rumoured to be leaving. In Giroud’s case, the fact his contract was extended to avert a free agency departure hasn’t appeared to be a sticking point.

AC Milan were named as the likeliest suitor. Indeed, a report last week citing an Italian source detailed the agreement that had apparently been struck.

Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia’s fingerprints were said to be all over the move. Per the report Giroud would be allowed to leave on a free with his new contract waived if moving to a foreign club.

However, the latest report from the Mirror has suggested things can only progress providing Chelsea stick to their word.

Citing Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, it is confirmed an ‘agreement has been reached.’

But for the move to officially take place, Giroud must first ‘free himself’ of his contract.

In normal circumstances, that would require the player to buy himself out of his contract. But as previously reported, Chelsea could waive his deal if moving abroad.

It is stated Milan will not progress with the deal if they are asked to pay a transfer fee.

Sarri to solve Chelsea issue?

Meanwhile, New Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is seeking to end a Chelsea misfit’s nightmare despite a high profile disagreement between the two men in the past.

During the 2019 EFL Cup final, Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted for penalty saving specialist Willy Caballero despite suffering with cramp.

Sarri was visibly angered and frustrated on the sideline, with many pundits including John Terry claiming his authority had been diminished.

However, that black mark has not seemingly deterred Sarri from working with Kepa once more. Per the Sun (citing Italian outlet Repubblica) Sarri is open to a reunion in Rome.

Lazio are said to be ‘pursuing a loan deal for the Spanish goalkeeper‘. Such a deal would see Lazio pay 50 percent of Kepa’s £150,000-per-week wages.

