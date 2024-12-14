Barcelona are reportedly considering offloading a versatile defensive star in the January transfer window as they prepare to welcome back a key man from injury, while also prepping for a big summer arrival.

The Catalan giants should be able to call on the services of Andreas Christensen in the coming weeks, with the former Chelsea man having been out since August after having surgery on a troubling Achilles tendon injury.

The 28-year-old Denmark international was partly involved in training with the group earlier this week, so his return to action is not expected to be that far away.

And once Christensen is available again, Hansi Flick would have five senior central defensive options to pick from in Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Ronald Araujo, Christensen and Eric Garcia.

Add in the fact that Barca are very close to getting a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah over the line for next summer and it opens the door to a potential exit for one of the five named above.

And, according Spanish outlet Sport, former Manchester City defender Garcia is the one most likely to be shown the door – which could come as soon as the winter window, if Christensen proves his fitness.

Garcia showed his versatility when hee was used as a makeshift midfielder earlier in the season due to injuries to the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Gavi, but with everyone now pretty much available again his chances of regular game time are slim.

That would leave Barcelona looking to try and cash in on a player who is still only 23 and a 19-cap Spain international as their need to balance the books is still paramount going forward

One out, one in for Barcelona

As Barca consider shipping out Garcia, they continue to work on a deal for highly-rated Leverkusen ace Tah.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent next summer, with clubs from outside of Germany able to agree a pre-contract deal for the defender from January.

That gives Barca an advantage over Bayern Munich in the race for his signature, while the likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan are also reported to be in the running for Tah.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Barcelona are the frontrunners and now Italian transfer insider Tancredi Palmeri suggests the deal is all but done, reporting: “Jonathan Tah, the German defender of Bayer Leverkusen whose contract is expiring, has reached an agreement with Barcelona.”

Tah played a pivotal role in guiding Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title last season and is adept at playing in a back four of a three-man defence, as he has been doing under Xabi Alonso.

