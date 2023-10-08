“More than just three points” – ‘Proud’ Arteta hails huge Arsenal victory over Man City with title race wide open

Theo Walcott has described Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City as a ‘huge result’ for the Premier League as a whole, with the title race now wide open.

This was the first time that the Gunners have beaten Man City in the Premier League since January 2015, and it sees them go joint-top of the table with Tottenham.

Man City trail the North London rivals by two points, while Liverpool are just one point behind the Cityzens.

Theo Walcott described the 1-0 win as a ‘huge result’ for Arsenal while on punditry duties for Sky Sports.

“Arsenal as a defensive unit were very organised. As for attacking, they almost forgot to do it, but got a huge result in the end.

“This is a huge result not just for Arsenal but for the Premier League as a whole. I’ve got to give credit to them though because they stuck to the job and as well, the substitutions from Mikel Arteta were so important, with Gabriel Martinelli getting the goal.”

Walcott’s co-pundit Micah Richards were asked whether Man City were ‘toothless’ in the important top-of-the-table clash, to which he responded: “I couldn’t work out what was wrong with them.

“I thought they might come out better in the second half and start to control the game, but they looked like they had no imagination going forwards.

“With Julian Alvarez playing in a number 10 role, Haaland isn’t creating or scoring goals – it nullified his game a little bit. Phil Foden couldn’t get into it, Mateo Kovacic didn’t have the best game either. But they’ll bounce back.

“I don’t think Arsenal we’re at their absolute best, but they approached the game very intelligently.”

Martinelli: ‘Everyone played their part’ in Arsenal triumph

When interviewed after the game, Gabriel Jesus and goal scorer Gabriel Martinelli shared how important the win was for Arsenal.

“[It was more than just three points] for sure,” Jesus said.

“Everyone knows how difficult it is to play against them, even when they’re away from home. But it’s not impossible to beat them – it’s our home, we had to run, fight, and do everything with the ball, be efficient and score goals.

“I’m happy Gabby could score the goal, and I’m happy for everyone. It’s not easy playing 90 minutes three times in one week but I did it. The whole team played amazing and we won the game.

Martinelli was then asked how it felt to score the winning goal in the huge clash.

“Everyone played a part in this victory,” he said.

“It was the whole team, the staff and the fans as well. I’m happy, and the team is happy as well.

“The win gives us more confidence. We know how hard it is to beat them, to today we won and it gives us more confidence to carry on.

Arteta ‘so proud’ of his ‘excellent’ team

Mikel Arteta was beaming in his post match interview, and described how everyone played their part in the victory.”

“I’m so proud, with the right people and the right players, we had to make it happen. In moments we had to suffer, we knew that. I thought the team was excellent and they delivered a big, big performance.

“You need the crowd to turn up and do what they’ve done for the team as well. It feels like a big win!

“In the second half we started really good. We might not have scored lots of goals but we were there and we were really aggressive, and I think the changes really helped as well.

Arteta was then asked what beating Man City means to him and his team.

“It’s just part of the journey,” he added. “Sometimes you don’t get what you want, but the team is so willing – the attitude, the application, the work they put in… it’s a joy to work for them. Today they deserved to [win] and now we have to carry on.

Finally, Arteta was asked if his team should have been playing against 10 men, with Kovacic extremely fortunate not to receive a red card in the first half.

“I don’t know, I’ve seen the replay but it wasn’t given and we managed to win the game and we are all happy.”

