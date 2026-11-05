‘Proud’ Harry Kane signs record-breaking Bayern Munich contract as Man Utd, Barcelona are sent message

Harry Kane has signed his new Bayern Munich deal to become the highest-paid player in Europe – and the England captain has sent his club a stirring message that emphatically crushed theories that he could have quit next summer for either Manchester United or Bayern Munich.

Kane’s move to the Allianz Stadium has proved an overwhelming success. In his time with Bayern, he has scored a titanic 156 goals in 161 games for the club, shattered a whole manner of records, collected numerous trophies and, perhaps most tellingly, become the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001.

But having approached the final six months of his contract in Bavaria, Kane was the subject to some speculation that he could fancy one final career challenge to round off his career.

Indeed, both Manchester United – long-time admirers of the player – and Barcelona – in need of a new No.9 – had both been heavily linked with a move to sign the player on a free transfer next summer.

TEAMtalk sources had also exclusively revealed that Kane’s brother and agent Charlie had also held talks with Saudi Pro-League side Al-Hilal over a lucrative move to the Middle East.

However, sources were keen to stress that Kane’s number one objective was always to remain in Munich, where his family are extremely settled and where the player has proved a major success and one of their greatest ever imports.

As a result, it has now been confirmed, officially, that Kane has signed a new deal with Bayern through to summer 2029, with sources confirming it as the most lucrative deal in Bayern’s history.

That new contract is also understood to have made Kane the highest-paid player in Europe by salary alone, although some select others will earn more through various bonuses and lucrative commercial deals.

Nonetheless, after signing the new deal, Kane told the club’s official website that there was no doubt in his mind about extending his stay, with all thoughts about leaving rapidly cast aside.

“I feel right at home at FC Bayern,” Kane, whose new deal will take him through to the age of almost 36, told the club’s official website.

“I love the club, the fans and the city of Munich. We have a fantastic team and, in Vincent Kompany, a fantastic manager. It makes me very proud to be part of this club.

“My whole family is very happy here. I was keen to stay. I’m now looking forward to the future, and I want to win many more titles with this great club.”

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Kane has so much more to give – journalist

Kane, who has so far lifted two Bundesliga titles, the DFB-Pokal, and two Supercups, will now hope to land the greatest prize of them all: the Champions League trophy.

When Kane moved to Bayern in a €95m (£82m) fee in August 2023, there was never any doubt over his credentials as a goalscorer – though few would have expected him to have become the monumental success that he has been.

Proving himself a vital cog in Kompany’s system, he has also helped raise the performances of the likes of Michael Olise and Luis Diaz alongside him, with his all-round game, including that tendency of his to drop deep, proving hugely influential in Bayern’s success.

Can’t wait for more years with this great club! ❤️ https://t.co/yO1SALqsBh — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2026

That, alongside the 73 he scored for club and country last season, meant the Ballon d’Or award was so richly deserved.

In the eyes of Sky Sports News reporter Michael Bridge, Kane has so much more in the tank, despite now being 33.

“Harry Kane, we’ve said consistently on Sky Sports News, is very happy at Bayern Munich,” Bridge began.

“He’s a real family man, and they love living in Munich. He’s a private man as well; he gets his privacy there, and he’s done incredibly well.

“At the end of the season, when he spoke to Vincent Kompany, they thought if it wasn’t for PSG, they probably would have gone on to win the Champions League.

“I agree with that. They were absolutely outstanding last season. He’s got a great relationship with the players and Kompany; you can see the goals, he’s breaking records galore and the goals he scores as well.

“Listen to the Bayern Munich director saying they don’t usually negotiate deals for players at this age. But I’m telling you this – he might be 33, but there’s still a lot more left in the tank for Kane; there’s absolutely no doubt about it.”

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