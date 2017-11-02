Proud Sergio Aguero shrugs off Man City goals milestone

Manchester City’s new record goalscorer Sergio Aguero insists he has absolutely no intention of easing up.

The Argentinian claimed a place in City history when he scored his 178th goal for the club in Wednesday’s brilliant 4-2 Champions League victory at Napoli.

The strike, which decisively swung a compelling clash at the San Paolo Stadium City’s way, took him one clear of the previous, 78-year-old, club record of Eric Brook.

But while the 29-year-old was pleased with his achievement, reached in 264 appearances, he insisted the victory, and the place in the last 16 that is secured, were all that really mattered.

Aguero said: “I am very happy for this moment but just keep going, I think I have to keep playing the same way because the season is long. We have a lot of games until December.

“It is just in my mind every game to play 100 per cent. When I don’t score it is fine because the important thing is to win. When I score it is better but the important thing is to win every game.”

Aguero’s goal came at a crucial juncture in the 69th minute. Serie A leaders Napoli had fought back to level a ferocious contest at 2-2 and were threatening more.

Ederson came to City’s aid with a fine save to deny Jose Callejon and it was from the resulting corner that the visitors broke and Aguero scored. Raheem Sterling put gloss on the victory in injury time.

City had earlier recovered from a poor start with goals from Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones replying to Lorenzo Insigne’s opener, but a Jorginho penalty put the game back in the balance.

City’s victory was their 14th in succession and maintained their 100 per cent record in Group F.

Danilo relects on tough game

Defender Danilo said: “It was a very tough game. We are very happy for it because we knew how difficult it was going to be. Napoli are a great team.

“We are getting to the next round, which is very important, but we must focus to win the next games and keep on the same line we are working on.”

Danilo revealed Aguero was keen to acknowledge the contribution of his team-mates to his record after the game.

The Brazilian said: “We are all very happy for him. We had a little bit of a party for him in the dressing room post-match.

“Kun spoke a little bit, gave some words to us. He is a world-class player but he knows how important the team-mates are to break that record, so he said thanks to all of us – team-mates, staff – for all we did for him as well.”