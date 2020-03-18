Manchester City will ask PSG to stump up £80million if they want to prize Riyad Mahrez away from the Etihad.

The French giants are in the market for the former Leicester star due to Kylian Mbappe being linked with a move away from PSG to Real Madrid.

Mahrez joined City for £61million in 2018 and has scored nine goals and registered 14 assists in 37 appearances for the Manchester outfit this season.

He remains a valuable attacking asset for Pep Guardiola, who are once again the top scorers in the Premier League this season, and that’s why City want big money despite the Algerian now being just a year short of his 30th birthday.

According to Goal, City won’t do business at anything less than their £80million asking price, for which if they met would prove a club-record sale for the Blues.

Mahrez is contracted until 2023 but PSG want to act now as the Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours continue to circulate.

Thomas Tuchel’s side are 12 points clear at the top of French Ligue 1 but with Real “obsessed” by landing World Cup winner Mbappe, and Neymar looking set for a return to Barcelona, PSG need quality reinforcements.

Mahrez, who was PFA Player of the Year in Leicester’s title-winning season of 2015/16, took a little time to settle after making the switch to the Etihad but the winger has been a regular in the City side this season.

That said, with City 25 points behind Liverpool in the table, Guardiola will be keen to strengthen his squad for next season and the sale of Mahrez could give him extra options.

Mahrez has experience of French football having played for AAS Sarcelles, Quimper and Le Havre before moving to Leicester and City’s two-year ban from the Champions League which remains subject to an appeal could also help prompt his departure.

City have been linked with Harry Kane although they would face major opposition from Europe’s elite sides, with Juventus reported to be leading the race for the Spurs striker.