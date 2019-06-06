PSG ace favours Man Utd move despite Solskjaer switching targets

PSG defender Thomas Meunier is keen to sign for Manchester United this summer but it would appear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to move for another right-back target instead.

The Belgium international is entering the final year of his contract at PSG and is being linked with a host of clubs including United and Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton.

Meunier has played 29 times this season in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists from full-back.

The 27-year-old was linked with a move to United by L’Equipe at the end of April with the French newspaper claiming a €25-30million transfer is ‘likely’ this summer.

Over a month on and L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) are still linking the right-back with an Old Trafford switch, with a fresh report on Thursday stating that the Belgian ‘dreams’ of playing for Solskjaer’s side.

Despite that, the French publication believes that the Red Devils ‘favour’ another man, ‘for now’, in the form of Crystal Palace full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The report adds that there has been no offer for the PSG defender and that the Ligue 1 side want ‘at least’ €20million for Meunier.

