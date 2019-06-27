Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are hoping to do a swap deal involving Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alphonse Areola, claim reports in Italy.

Donnarumma has been heavily linked with a move away from Milan this summer and it would appear that a move to Ligue 1 champions PSG is most likely.

PSG need a new goalkeeper this summer after it was revealed that Gianluigi Buffon will leave the club this summer after being told be would be their second choice keeper next season.

Manchester United have also been linked with the goalkeeper as speculation over the future of David De Gea continues to grow. They suffered another blow earlier this week as Jasper Cillessen headed to Valencia for a medical ahead of a proposed swap deal with Neto. They have also been linked with a move for Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid

The 20-year-old Donnarumma already has 164 appearances for the Rossoneri since making his debut in the 2015-16 season at the age of just 16. He also already has 12 caps for the Italian national team.

He is valued at €50m by Milan and they are hoping to get themselves a new shot stopper in the process. Alphonse Areola played back up to Buffon last season and is valued at €20m himself.

However, Milan would like €50m plus Areola to complete the deal according to CalcioMercato.