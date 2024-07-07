PSG backed to ‘steal’ world-class signing from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona in major coup

Paris Saint-Germain have been tipped to stun Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona by winning the race for Joshua Kimmich.

The Germany star, who played in all five of his country’s Euro 2024 games before their exit in the quarter-finals, is getting closer and closer to leaving Bayern Munich. Kimmich’s current contract expires in June 2025 and both parties have so far been unable to strike an agreement over an extension.

The central midfielder is open to taking part in a new challenge, while Bayern are ready to usher in a new era.

On Friday, Liverpool were handed a boost in their pursuit of Kimmich as it emerged that Bayern’s capture of Joao Palhinha from Fulham had made the 29-year-old more likely to leave the Allianz Arena.

DON’T MISS – Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window

But Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is not the only admirer of the versatile star, who can play as a No 6, No 8 or right-back. La Liga titans Barcelona and Real Madrid are both monitoring his situation at Bayern, too.

According to fresh reports emerging from Spain, Liverpool, Barca and Real Madrid will all face serious competition for Kimmich as PSG have thundered into the mix.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is a big fan of Kimmich and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is ready to push and hand him the player’s signing.

Liverpool latest: PSG push to win Kimmich race

PSG could use their massive financial power to ‘steal’ Kimmich’s services from other clubs, handing Enrique a ‘world-class’ new option in midfield.

The Bundesliga and Champions League winner could replace Manuel Ugarte in the French capital, as the latter has emerged as a target for Manchester United.

Kimmich has previously been valued as high as €90million due to his excellent ability on the ball and elite mentality. But PSG will not have to bid anywhere near that sum due to two key factors.

Kimmich’s age, plus the fact his Bayern contract is winding down, means PSG have been quoted at €40-50m (£34-42m) for his potential capture. It is now up to Al-Khelaifi to begin formal talks with Bayern.

Liverpool will be disappointed if Kimmich heads to the Parc des Princes, having identified him as a possible statement signing to enhance their midfield. But all is not lost for the Reds, as they have recently burst back into the frame for versatile midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

READ MORE – Real Madrid’s best non-Galactico signings since 2000: Surprise names head the list