PSG boss opens up on Kylian Mbappe conundrum

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery admits he is still trying to discover Kylian Mbappe’s best position.

The 18-year-old France striker was in irresistible form again on Tuesday night, setting up two goals in PSG’s 3-0 Champions League victory over Bayern Munich.

PSG return to domestic action with a top-of-the-table clash against Bordeaux on Saturday evening and Emery insisting that Mbappe is still a work in progress.

He told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “Upon his arrival, we questioned the positioning of Kylian because he is a young player and we have to progress with him.

“He’s an attacking player, but he needs to learn the positioning that the team needs on defensive situations.

“He can play all the positions of the attack – left, centre and right – and he has proved it.

“His progression will come through work and versatility and we will look for his best position so he can give 100 per cent.”

PSG’s celebrated strike trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Edinson Cavani already have 18 goals between them in all competitions.

But Emery says he is willing to change his favoured 4-3-3 formation when the situation demands.

“We are prepared to work with different systems,” the Spaniard said.

“The 4-3-3 is the main system we use, it is great for keeping possession and applying pressure.

“But after that we need to have another system for different matches.

“Most importantly, it’s getting the balance and positioning on the pitch with and without the ball.”

PSG could have a problem in that respect against Bordeaux as Thiago Motta, so important in anchoring the midfield this season, may be absent with a knee injury.

“We will assess him later to see if he will be in the group or not,” Emery said.

“But we are very pleased with (Giovani) Lo Celso and if he continues with these performances he will have the option to play more minutes.

“He always thinks of the team, he can come in and he’s ready to play.”