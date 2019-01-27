PSG boss gives injury update on Neymar, Verratti ahead of Man Utd tie

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says the club will know the extent of star man Neymar’s metatarsal injury next week.

The Brazil forward limped off with tears in his eyes during PSG’s 2-0 French Cup win against Strausbourg on Wednesday night after suffering an injury to his right foot.

PSG are already without midfielder Marco Verratti after he sprained his ankle last weekend and Tuchel said it “was the worst thing that could have happened”, describing the injury as “serious”.

Tuchel admits it is a “sad” situation for both Neymar and the club, with the trip to Manchester United in the Champions League less than three weeks away.

“It’s horrible that’s certain, after Marco (Verratti), now Ney,” he said.

“They are key players, players with great quality, quality extraordinary, they are missed greatly but at the same time, it is our challenge to find a solution.

“That’s the job of the whole team because we don’t have players that can play like Marco or Ney, that would replace them both perfectly, but we are a strong team and we stay together and we will show it.”

Neymar will be desperate to return in time to play United in the first leg of PSG’s last-16 tie.

He missed last season’s last-16 second leg against Real Madrid with a similar injury, which PSG lost 2-1 to go down 5-2 on aggregate.

PSG captain Thiago Silva added: “Obviously, Neymar is sad. Like last year, he started the season very well.

“He is injured again at the most important moment of the season. He’s sad. Yesterday, we tried not to talk about his injury. We have talked other things to make him smile.

“Because when we are at this important stage of the season, it’s hard not to be able to play.”

