PSG boss gives update on Neymar, Mbappe fitness for Liverpool clash

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are fit to face Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Neymar was forced off with a groin injury after just eight minutes of Brazil’s 1-0 victory over Cameroon in Milton Keynes during the international break, while Mbappe sustained a shoulder injury after an awkward landing during France’s 1-0 win over Uruguay in Paris.

But Tuchel revealed both will be available and told a press conference: “Neymar is 100 per cent fit, as is Mbappe, and they will be in the line-up tomorrow.”

The German is also wary of Liverpool’s attacking option and said: “We need to defend well against (Sadio) Mane, (Mohamed) Salah and (Roberto) Firmino.

“Firmino may play any position in attack so we have to adapt. What is key for us is to play with confidence and we play to win. A key thing for us is to pass the ball very fast and make swift decisions.”

Tuchel insists his side, third in Group B, a point adrift of the Reds and Napoli, are ready for the Challenge against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He said: “This is a challenge because Liverpool are one of the greatest teams in Europe. I think we are ready. If they (Neymar and Mbappe) were not fit they could not play, but they have trained and not complained.

“There are still big steps for us and we have to make a big step tomorrow. Liverpool play as a team in every single game and you can see the influence of Jurgen.

“There is a possibility we don’t win, but it is very important tomorrow we focus on winning. The bigger the game, the bigger the pressure, the more important is the focus.”