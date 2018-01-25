PSG tell £40m Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs target to leave

PSG boss Unai Emery has declared that Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham target Lucas Moura no longer has a future at the club.

The Brazilian winger has been strongly tipped to make a move to the Premier League this month, with Spurs said to be in the strongest position to land the 25-year-old.

Indeed, Moura has been rumoured to have been to London to open talks over a move and is said to have several offers on the table for his signature.

Now Emery’s comments about the player have heightened speculation that he will be allowed to move on before the end of the winter transfer window.

He said: “I have talked to him and with all due respect to him, I think he has no options here and he has to look for another club because he is a great player.”

Moura, who has also been linked Napoli and Inter Milan, joined PSG for €45 million in the summer of 2012 and has gone to score 45 goals in 228 games for the French giants.