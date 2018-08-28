PSG categorically deny approach to land Tottenham star in £100m deal

French giants PSG have ended speculation linking them with a £100m move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Various reports this week have claimed that the Ligue 1 side were preparing to make a surprise big-money bid for the Denmark star before the European transfer window closes this Friday.

The 26-year-old has become a key man for Spurs since signing for a bargain £11m in 2013, and it seems highly unlikely that the club would have been willing to sell – especially given they would not be able to bring in a replacement until January.

However, in an email to The Associated Press, PSG said it “categorically denies the transfer rumours regarding a potential transfer of Christian Eriksen” adding that the reports “seem to ignore the current reality of the transfer market.”

PSG have spent big on the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe over the past two summers, but are now said to be struggling to balance the books in accordance with Financial Fair Play Rules.

Reports in Spain this week even suggested that Real Madrid have been alerted to the possibility of signing either of those two big-name stars, should PSG’s situation demand the sale of one of their top assets.

