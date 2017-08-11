PSG agree Mbappe deal as dream £370m partnership nears

Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of making Kylian Mbappe the second most expensive player of all time, as they edge closer to a £168million deal – taking their overall spending this month to near £370million.

Spanish journal Marca and their French counterparts L’Equipe are reporting that the deal is done, with both clubs exchanging documentation to finalise the signing, before an announcement can be made.

It is understood that Mbappe will earn £200,000-a-week, which will give the Frenchman an annual salary close to £11million.

For much of the summer the 18-year-old has been linked heavily with a move to Real Madrid, but Marca believe Mbappe’s father had a big say in his son choosing to remain in his home nation.

Having spent £198million on Brazil star Neymar only last week, the touted fee for Mbappe would mean that PSG would have the most expensive forward partnership ever, and one that is sure to terrify many defences.

The question around financial fair play and the French club is sure to be put back into the spotlight, however, having only made £15million in player sales so far.