Ander Herrera’s refusal to officially put pen to paper on a pre-contract agreement to join Paris Saint-Germain is starting to irk the Ligue 1 club, according to a report.

Spanish midfielder Herrera looks set to quit Old Trafford this summer as a free agent, with a personal terms on a reported £200,000 a week switch to PSG said to have already been agreed.

However, while the former Athletic Bilbao midfielder has the verbal agreement in place, the 29-year-old has yet to formally sign a deal – and the Ligue 1 champions are said to be getting increasingly frustrated by the delay.

According to a report from Paris Team, which has been translated by Sport Witness, Herrera’s reluctance to commit to PSG is said to have ‘internally annoyed’ the club’s sporting director Antero Henrique.

As a result the Ligue 1 champions are reportedly making back-up plans as they look to strengthen their midfield options.

PSG are said to be looking at Celta Vigo’s Stanislav Lobotka and Julian Weigl of Borussia Dortmund as alternatives.

Although nothing concrete has emerged, it’s thought Herrera could be waiting to see if United are willing to match the package offered to him by PSG and extend his five-year stay at Old Trafford.

United were on Tuesday linked with an Atletico Madrid midfielder as a potential replacement for Herrera.

